AT&T is an easy target but operators in glass houses shouldn't throw stones

The US enjoyed unseasonably warm weather this week, after the latest news of AT&T's 5G Evolution service prompted rivals to spout quite remarkable quantities of hot air.

They did so without stopping to consider whether they are all just as bad as each other when it comes to laying claim to 5G greatness.

"It's a marketing skirmish. It's not unimportant, but it's part of the game," said Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst at Heavy Reading.

The latest furore erupted after AT&T on Monday made good on its plan to update the 4G LTE logo on the status bar of some of its smartphones to 5G E. The connection is still based on the 4G standard, albeit the LTE Advanced Pro version that comes with a few of the bells and whistles that will be used when 5G starts rolling out for real, first in non-standalone (NSA) flavour, followed of course by standalone.

AT&T says 5G Evolution is its way of educating the market about how it is laying the foundations for its upcoming 5G service; nonetheless it has been comprehensively derided for being misleading ever since it was first unveiled in April 2017. Updating LTE status bars on select handsets to 5G E this week added more fuel to the fire, prompting angry diatribes from Verizon – which went so far as to criticise AT&T in full-page print ads – and T-Mobile US, whose senior management took to Twitter to mercilessly mock their bitter rival.

Speaking to TelecomTV this week, Heavy Reading's Brown said he agreed with the general industry consensus that a 5G logo of any kind should not appear on a user's screen unless it connects to a 5G network.

"The icon on the phone is important when it comes to how people think about the experience and the value they're getting from it," he explained. "In order to put a 5G icon on the phone, that phone should connect to a 5G radio."

Having said that, Brown can see the logic behind AT&T's strategy.

"LTE to 5G is a continuum," he said. "5G NSA will depend on LTE for the control plane and signalling, so they're going to be pretty integrated systems," which will likely persist for "quite a while."

In addition, in the early days of 5G, when it does actually start rolling out, and when operators do begin making use of millimetre-wave (mmWave) spectrum, customers are likely to fall back to LTE very frequently, Brown said.

"You don't want the fallback experience to be noticeably degraded. The stronger the LTE is underneath, the better."

Indeed, behind AT&T's marketing nonsense lies a very concerted effort to improve its 4G network by rolling out LTE Advanced Pro in hundreds of locations. Also, from the customer's point of view, the perception of that fall back experience will likely be better if a small letter 'E' appears next to 5G in their status bar, rather than a 4G logo.