AT&T browses the web with Netgear over mmWave 5G

AT&T Completes the World’s First Millimeter Wave Mobile 5G Browsing Session with a Standards-Based Commercial Mobile 5G Device

WACO, October 26, 2018

World’s First Standards-Based Millimeter Wave Mobile 5G Device – NETGEAR Nighthawk® 5G Mobile Hotspot – to be Available Exclusively on the AT&T Mobile 5G Network

AT&T successfully completed the world’s first millimeter wave mobile 5G browsing session with a standards-based device on a mobile 5G network last night.

“Today’s news is a seminal moment in the advancement of mobile 5G technology,” said David Christopher, president, AT&T Mobility and Entertainment. “This proves we are well on our way to the promise of mobile 5G for consumers.”

In the 35 years since we launched the first commercial mobile phone service, the list of firsts we’re bringing our customers continues to grow. In September, we made the world’s first wireless 5G data transfer over millimeter wave connecting to standards-based mobile test equipment in Waco, Texas.

Last night’s historic session was also completed in Waco, but this time the browsing session was on what will be a commercially available 5G device – the NETGEAR Nighthawk® 5G Mobile Hotspot. This is the first standards-based mobile 5G device in the world able to access a live millimeter wave 5G network.

This 3GPP 5G NR standards based mobile 5G connection is made possible by AT&T’s mobile network leadership. And it’s supported by Ericsson equipment, NETGEAR’s device leadership and powered by the world’s first announced and commercial 5G NR modem with millimeter wave capability – the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X50 5G modem.

We remain on track to be the first to introduce mobile 5G services in the U.S. on the NETGEAR Nighthawk® 5G Mobile Hotspot. We plan to reach at least 12 cities this year, 19 cities in early 2019 and will announce additional markets individually as we make our mobile 5G network live locally. We’re building our mobile 5G network on top of the best network in the United States.1

Additional information on the NETGEAR Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot will be available later this year. Learn more about our path to 5G at att.com/5Gnews.