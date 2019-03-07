Takeaways from MWC19: LTE - still with us and still thriving

As expected the focus this year at MWC was clearly 5G. It will no doubt be the focus of MWC next year as well.

This despite the fact that we all know ‘meaningful’ 5G (the ultra high speeds, the enormous capacities, the latency-busting edge deployments) are all years away. In the meantime there is New Radio, first in non standalone (or 4G network enabled) mode. And there’s LTE.

You may not think it, but 4G/LTE is still developing, growing and attracting investment around the world. India, for instance, is seeing its LTE traffic expand at a frantic rate, according to Nokia’s MBiT Index report which tracks mobile broadband. It found that Indian data traffic by 109 per cent in the past year and that 4G technology constituted 92 per cent of this growth.

This consumption surge is likely to continue through the next few years since the current Indian broadband penetration is just 45%. The report finds that average data usage in India grew by 69 per cent in 2018 to touch 10GB per user per month in December 2018. The cause? A significant drop in data tariffs coupled with the availability of economical 4G devices led to the growth of the number of 4G subscribers by 137%.

Just as well for it will provide the basis for blending 4G into 5G as the years flick past and while it’s doing so, it will incubate some of the new services that are expected to form the basis of the ‘digital services provider’ (DSP).

The transitional phase between 4G and 5G is going to involve new techniques and technologies to make sure the user transition will be close to ‘seamless’.

At MWC Ericsson and Intel had a demo of 4G/5G dynamic spectrum sharing. The demo apparently shows 4G and 5G traffic running simultaneously on the same frequency carrier. Ericsson says it’s all enabled by “unique intelligent scheduling algorithms” which allocate spectrum between the two standards based on traffic demand. The necessary software is available on all Ericsson Radio System products shipped from 2015 onwards, it claims.

According to Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks at Ericsson, the sharing setup will enable telcos to quickly add 5G within existing 4G carriers.

“With this Ericsson innovation, our customers can strengthen their 5G offering while continuing to invest in 4G, with the peace of mind that those investments will pay dividends when the time comes to switch on 5G,” he says.