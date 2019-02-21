Is Private LTE poised to make inroads on indoor connectivity?

The Wi-Fi segment might be flush with confidence, with a high speed Wi-Fi 6 ( IEEE 802.11ax in old money) updated spec arriving at the end of this year, perfect timing for Wi-Fi to act as the prime indoor connectivity solution for 5G. But Wi-Fi won’t have the field to itself, especially in the indoors or campus business environment.

There, many enterprises are looking at Private LTE, a form of LTE that can be made to run in public or shared spectrum, the national spectrum regime permitting. It’s thought Private LTE can be made to appeal to businesses seeking that little bit more in terms of indoor network performance.

According to Mobile Experts Inc. which has released an industry benchmark report on Private LTE, (and eventual 5G), the market for hardware/software/serviceis set to grow at about 10 per cent a year and to reach $3.4 billion globally by 2024.

Enterprises looking for more reliable, secure, and predictable network solutions, include Mining, Oil & Gas, Utility, Government and Manufacturing

"There's a long legacy of GSM-R and other private cellular systems for special use cases, but recently the variety of use cases has started to blossom.” says Mobile Experts. “Over the next five years, the majority of Private Cellular equipment will be based on LTE rather than 5G, as most industrial applications can be handled with LTE mobile broadband features.

“Then, as 5G URLLC features in 3GPP Release 16 come to market, we expect 5G to take an increasing share of the Private Cellular market. The 5G ecosystem will scale beyond our current forecast period, so eventually we expect it to become the dominant technology choice in many Private Cellular deployments."