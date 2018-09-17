Singtel boasts five carrier aggregation as Apple supports LTE Advanced on new iPhones

One question which immediately comes to mind in the wake of Apple’s iPhone announcements last week is: what about 5G? At about the same time that Apple was announcing new iPhones, the GSMA was putting on a huge 5G hype-fest - Mobile World Congress Americas - in Los Angeles, but not a mention of was made of 5G at the Apple launch.

Of course, talking about the next big (and distant) technology jump when you’re busy rolling out a current product or two is not a good plan. But even so, the reasonable conclusion is that Apple will wait.

Reasonable because that’s what Apple has done before. It waited a year or two before introducing 3G (it was amazingly absent at the launch of the iPhone in 2007, remember). Apparently this was down to Jobs’ perfectionist fear of new, potentially buggy technology (and possibly the difficulty of getting good terms for the new chips). As a result he was intent on making sure that his phones would work perfectly and have adequate coverage in 3G - a reserve that continued under Cook and the transition to 4G.

So will the same thing happen on the 4G to 5G transition?

One reason for passing up on an immediate scramble to 5G could be the calculation that there is still plenty of life left in 4G/LTE, which Apple is continuing to develop in its iPhone progression.

The three new Apple iPhones all support LTE advanced. The iPhone XS and XS Max support gigabit LTE with 4x4 MIMO and Licensed Assisted Access (LAA); the iPhone XR supports ‘just’ LTE-A.

Apple calculates that speeds of up to 1 gigabit - the speeds offered by carrier aggregation in LTE - are more than enough for nearly all iPhone customers. With 3 or 4 years being a long time in technology, even faster speeds are certain to be engineered by telcos for LTE well in advance of any ultra-speedy 5G services.

Right on cue Singtel Singel has announced that it's managed a peak speed of 1.5Gbit/s in its labs using five-carrier aggregation.

