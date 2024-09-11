What’s up with… AT&T, SoftBank and Nokia, Ericsson

Ericsson has weighed in with its views on the EU competitiveness report authored by Mario Draghi, who has recommended a number of regulatory and policy changes that would make it easier for telco consolidation in Europe, harmonise spectrum licensing processes and introduce so-called ‘fair share’ payments to the telcos by big tech firms. “As a globally leading European technology company, we want to see a competitive Europe in the digital era, but that will only be realised if we have a sustainable telecom market that encourages investment in advanced communications infrastructure,” stated Jenny Lindqvist, senior VP and head of Ericsson Europe and Latin America, in comments emailed to TelecomTV. “The Draghi report is a timely call to action, bringing into sharp focus the challenges Europe is facing and the pivotal role connectivity will play to address its competitiveness gap, as an enabler of innovation and exponential technologies like AI. The report rightly emphasises the need for facilitating consolidation in the telecoms sector and the harmonisation of spectrum pricing best practice across the EU. Both are key factors in realising a true single market for telecom and to incentivise infrastructure deployment in order to close the productivity gap. Now is the time to act to tackle the structural problems in the European telecom market and put technology leadership top of the European agenda,” added Lindqvist.

And to add to the pressure now weighing on EC commissioners to revamp telecom sector regulations, 19 European CEOs, including Ericsson chief Börje Ekholm as well as the CEOs of SAP, Capgemini and Siemens, have sent an open letter to the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the College of Commissioners, urging the EC to “take action now and shape the future of European digital infrastructure… European competitiveness is at stake,” noted the CEOs.

Plum Consulting has just published a report on Wi-Fi usage in China, with a focus on future spectrum requirements. It observes that whilst 92% of home internet traffic globally is connected to end users through Wi-Fi, with governments fast-tracking the deployment of high-capacity fibre infrastructure, “connectivity is only as good as the narrowest bottleneck”. And that invariably means Wi-Fi. The research reveals that in China, only three 80MHz channels (all of them in the 5GHz frequency band) are available for Wi-Fi services. This means that for dense use cases, such as apartment blocks, there is only sufficient bandwidth to support connectivity at 500Mbit/s in around 30% of residential building areas. As for full gigabit speeds – this figure drops to just 3%. The report concludes that to ensure whole-building coverage at 500Mbit/s, a minimum of ten 80MHz channels would be necessary, including some additional spectrum in the 6GHz band. And if the Chinese authorities want to see “optimal gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity” in the country, then a minimum of ten 160MHz channels in mid-band spectrum will be needed.

