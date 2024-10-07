SoftBank and Ericsson double down on AI-RAN

Now Ericsson has announced a collaboration with SoftBank to “explore the potential for developing new AI-integrated RAN solutions that boost network efficiency and performance” by identifying “common network and compute infrastructure solutions that allow both AI and RAN to operate on the same network infrastructure. The goal is to unlock new use cases for communications service providers by using the power of AI to enhance network efficiency,” the two companies jointly announced.

The duo will “jointly conduct techno-economic analyses, develop prototypes and run lab demos to optimise RAN and AI convergence at the edge. The initiative will also focus on hardware partitioning, workload distribution, and software portability across different hardware platforms,” they noted.

Softbank’s CTO, Hideyuki Tsukuda, stated: “SoftBank welcomes this new collaboration with Ericsson, which aligns with our strategy to invest in AI infrastructure that enables the overlay and optimisation of RAN. This partnership reflects our vision of leveraging AI to enhance communication networks and opens up opportunities for collaboration with key industry players.”

But Ericsson isn’t alone in cosying up to SoftBank on AI-RAN developments: In September, the Japanese telco and Nokia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint research and development on the integration of AI and RAN technology and noted that they “plan to collaborate on the development of AI-RAN using Nokia’s virtualised radio access network (cloud RAN) platform and conduct field testing using centimetre waves, which are expected to be utilised for 6G.”

And SoftBank has been exploring the potential of AI-RAN architectures for more than a year already with Nvidia. In May 2023, the Japanese operator announced it was working with Nvidia on a way to host generative AI (GenAI) and virtual radio access network (vRAN) applications “on a multi-tenant common server platform” that is more cost and energy efficient than current deployment models – see Nvidia and SoftBank team on GenAI, 5G/6G platform.

So Ericsson, Nvidia, Nokia and SoftBank are emerging as the early frontrunners in the race to develop an AI-RAN architecture that makes sense to network operators, but they will need the broader support of the telco community to achieve the scale needed to make their efforts truly worthwhile.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV