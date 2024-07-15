CelcomDigi unveils AI experience facility

Malaysia’s second-largest mobile operator, CelcomDigi, has unveiled a state-of-the-art AI Experience Centre (AiX) in Petaling Jaya that will serve as a collaborative space for cross-industry innovation for technologies such as AI, 5G, extended reality, robotics, analytics and metaverse applications.

Launched by the minister of communications YB Fahmi Fadzil, AiX provides an immersive experience that combines sight, sound and touch, featuring real-world solutions ready for immediate deployment. The facility is designed to be a dynamic environment, with technology and showcases regularly updated to reflect the latest advancements.

Built on a partnership model, AiX is powered by an ecosystem of 40 global technology leaders and local partners, including core partners Huawei and ZTE, and collaborative partners such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB, the national shared 5G network), Ericsson, Microsoft, SK Telecom, Softbank, Sumitomo and Yinson.

With a 55m Malaysian ringgit ($12m) investment supporting this initiative, CelcomDigi is aiming to spur rapid technology advancements and foster the growth of new digital startups and enterprises. The centre is poised to play a crucial role in developing future skills and building an innovation ecosystem to fuel Malaysia’s digital transformation ambitions.

CelcomDigi CEO Datuk Idham Nawawi emphasised the importance of keeping pace with global technological progress. “Emerging technologies such as AI are revolutionising the world, and Malaysia must keep pace with this progress to build a flourishing digital nation,” he stated, adding that the operator made a commitment when it was formed in late 2022 (as a result of the merger of Celcom and Digi) to “invest and drive digitalisation, innovation and sustainable growth for the nation.”

The CEO continued: “The AI Experience Centre is a realisation of the national benefit of the merger, where CelcomDigi’s scale and capabilities are able to attract and partner global and regional digital tech giants to accelerate the development of cutting-edge digital solutions – positioning us [as] a strong ally to the nation’s digital aspirations.”

The AiX facility houses two main zones – The Infinity and The Gallery. The Infinity offers visitors immersive, interactive experiences of digital society simulations using advanced audio-visual technology. The Gallery showcases physical arrays of real-world industrial use-cases, demonstrating the transformative potential of emerging technologies across eight verticals: manufacturing, logistics, energy, fleet, port, healthcare, education and agritech.

Of the 45 solutions featured within these verticals, 13 are already being piloted with enterprises in Malaysia, highlighting the centre’s immediate impact on the country’s industrial landscape.

The centre also introduces AI-RA, an AI digital human who serves as a co-host for immersive tours, explaining the diverse use cases on display. AI-RA is supported by a family of autonomous robots performing various tasks, from surveillance to goods delivery, demonstrating the practical applications of AI and robotics in improving work and daily life.

- Joana Bagano, Contributing Editor, TelecomTV