AI’s main impact on the RAN is still to come – report

While AI applications are already being used extensively in radio access network (RAN) operations around the world, mobile operators expect AI to only start having a positive impact on the RAN for the majority of telcos in 2026 or later, according to the results of a recent mobile operator executive survey conducted by TelecomTV.

Almost 60 mobile operator executives responded to our survey during July and August, and the results are now available for anyone to read in our latest free-to-download DSP Leaders report, AI’s Impact on the Radio Access Network.

We asked the executives a broad range of questions related to the applicability and use of AI tools in the RAN environment and found that most of the telcos represented by our survey respondents are already using AI applications to help manage their RANs: 52% of respondents said AI is already being used in RAN operations; another 19% said that would happen next year; a further 8% in 2026; and 7% in 2027 or later; while 14% weren’t sure of a timeline.

But it seems like the greatest impact is yet to come. We asked our respondents, who work at mobile operators in the Asia, EMEA and Americas regions, ‘By when do you think AI will positively impact RAN operations for most mobile network operators?’

As the chart above shows, while 24% believe AI is already having a positive impact on RAN operations for most operators and 22% think that state will be reached in 2025, 38% believe it will be 2026 or 2027, another 14% expect it to be in either 2028 or 2029, while a futher more pessimistic 2% reckon it won’t be until 2030 or later – so the best is yet to come from AI in the RAN for most operators, according to those at the cellular coalface.

We also asked our mobile operator executive respondents about the potential need for dedicated teams to develop and manage AI applications in the RAN, the best places to source AI-enabled RAN management tools, in what ways telcos can benefit most from the deployment of AI tools in the RAN, and much more.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV