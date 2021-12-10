Sustainability report card: Telcos doing well, could do better

Perhaps the brief scramble to produce modular phones was just too early; perhaps the technical ground hadn’t been cleared appropriately, perhaps the timing was off as users at that point were keen to keep up by purchasing ever faster, ever more responsive devices. Perhaps...

Across all sorts of sectors, modularity and integration tends to come in waves with a trend in one direction, with modularity running out of steam and its inverse. Integration. coming back into vogue. Much depends usually on the underlying speed of technical change, but there’s no iron rule.

On the consumer side, fashion may have a lot to do with it, and that may be the way forward for a ‘modular phone redux’. If it can be made cool to sport a capable modular smartphone that is upgradeable and, in its particulars, doesn’t promote general unsustainability, then we may see it come back for a second time.

One thing is reasonably certain, to lay the groundwork for modularity, the industry’s general overall message - that the sophisticated and expensive smartphone is always best left sealed - must be ended. For the longest time, even getting inside a phone to swap out the battery was often discouraged, but with Apple’s recent move on DIY repairs it looks like the supposed immutability of the smartphone is being challenged.

Apple has very recently said it’s going to start selling spare parts and tools to users so they can do their own repairs on some iPhones and Mac computers. Apple has, until recently, been a real hold-out on this sort of openness and has tended to demand that devices should go back to its stores or to authorised repair providers to get new batteries or be made well again.

But its recent moves to allow DIY is actually a return to its roots. Steve Jobs’s foundational Apple II computer had modularity front and centre, with multiple expansion slots so that third party devices could plug in. This feature sprang, not from any sustainability urge, but as a way to add features and capabilities to the base machine. It was an approach lauded at the time and one that kept the Apple II alive and kicking for over a decade, from 1977 into the early 1990s. It allowed the addition of extra memory and interfaces and even another operating system (the more business-like Z80-based CP/M). Clearly this ‘open’ approach had reputational advantages and seemed to result in customer loyalty as the longevity of the Apple II indicates, but it might also have slowed new Apple computer product sales for the same reason.

Whatever the case, when it came to the first Macintosh and then the iPhone, Jobs’s instinct was to hold his technologies close and fend off third party devices (and even sometimes software) that he considered buggy, and which consequently might have diminished what we now refer to as the “user experience”.

This general approach had the effect of further raising the status of the iPhone, a phone so sophisticated that its users and uninitiated repairers were forbidden entry. To a greater or lesser extent this approach was followed by the rest of the industry – it all helped to pump up the ‘don’t touch’ status and, most recently, the high sticker prices on the flagship phones.

With the sustainability mantra on the rise though, Apple’s grudging position on DIY repairs and third party repairers has clearly become less defensible – hence the recent announcement that Apple would extend the policy it implemented in 2019, when it announced that independent repair shops could join its 5,000 repair providers under an Apple programme to buy parts, tools and manuals.