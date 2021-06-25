Carbon impact of massive data centres might not be quite as bad as thought

Interesting news today in the academic journal 'Joule' that the enormous data centres built by huge tech and social media companies may not be quite as environmentally destructive as we have been led to believe. That's not to say they are not drawing and consuming power at an astonishing rate, but a new research analysis finds that their carbon impact may be have been somewhat exaggerated.

Joule is a serious and respected monthly scientific publication covering the field of energy research. It is published by Cell Press in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and all submissions of research articles are subject to rigorous peer review by experts on the subject matter prior to publication. In other words it is eminently trustworthy, which is why the article "Does not compute: Avoiding pitfalls in assessing the internet’s energy and carbon impacts" in the latest issue is well worth a read.

In it, the two authors, Jonathan Koomey and Eric Masanet, experts both in energy technology, energy use and its impact on the environment, conclude that the commonplace "dire warnings of environmental damage" may be somewhat exaggerated, but based on "reasonable assumptions" and not promulgated for any malicious purpose.

Indeed they stress that their analysis is by no means meant to be "reassuring". They say the reality is that to have a reasoned debate about the true impact of energy guzzlers like massive data centres and the effect other energy technologies have on the environment, it is necessary to frame it within reality rather than base it on "amplified" noise from social media and the press, not least because incorrect or misinformed data in the form of anecdotal or biased evidence could have a direct effect on energy policy. Eric Masanet commented, "We’re trying provide some mental tools and guidelines for thinking about our increasingly digital lifestyles and the impact on energy consumption and the environment".

In essence their thesis is that analysts and researchers might come to conclusions about energy usage and its effects based on historical evidence whilst lacking knowledge of the intense speed of change in computing, IT and telecoms. Thus they can either be unaware of, or underestimate, the rate of progress being made in innovative energy-saving solutions.

The authors reference the recent experience of two big international network operators, Telefónica and Cogent. Both saw massively expanded data traffic and energy use over 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic took global hold. Telefónica not only experienced and successfully managed a 45 per cent increase in data through its network - but also accommodated it with with no increase in energy use. Meanwhile, Cogent’s use of electricity dropped by 21 per cent even as data traffic rose by 38 per cent. Jonathan Koomey commented, "We’re using a lot more data services and putting a lot more data through networks, but we’re also getting a lot more efficient very quickly."