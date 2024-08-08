What’s up with… Singtel, DT, HPE/Juniper

In today’s industry news roundup: Singtel is setting the pace in the quantum-safe networking services sector with a commercial service for enterprise users in Singapore; Deutsche Telekom shows that it is possible to be a traditional telco and make money; the HPE/Juniper Networks marriage ceremony edges closer following regulatory clearance from the UK’s competition watchdog; and much more!

In a sign of things to come in terms of network security, Singtel has launched the National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+), “which employs modern quantum security solutions to protect enterprises against quantum threats, as well as a customised programme for enterprises to trial the technology before adoption.” Singapore’s national operator has been working on quantum-safe networking trials and developing relevant services with partners such as Nokia, Fortinet and Cisco for some time already, but with this launch it believes it is the first in South-east Asia to offer a commercial service of this type. The telco’s quantum-safe network “supports a range of network and security devices, ensuring easy and seamless integration and enhanced connectivity for enterprises that are keen to secure their communications across the island. The advanced network also extends quantum-safe security to new use cases and applications, such as identity, mobility and authentication services,” the telco noted in this announcement. “Though quantum computing may be in its nascent stages, it’s fast gaining velocity across critical information sectors, especially banking, healthcare and government services, and we want to ensure Singapore is ready for it,” stated Ng Tian Chong, CEO at Singtel Singapore. “That’s why we specially curated this programme to equip enterprises with the relevant skills and knowledge, so they can take the necessary steps to future-proof their critical networks against potential quantum threats. We encourage all enterprises who are keen to bolster their digital resilience to reach out to us so they can be prepared for the quantum age,” he added.

Deutsche Telekom has reported a strong set of financial numbers for the second quarter of 2024. Its total group revenues were up by 4.3% year on year to €28.4bn, while revenues from communications services were up by 4.9% to €24.1bn. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) was up by 7.8% to €10.8bn and net profit grew by 35.6% to almost €2.1bn. And in an indication of why the network equipment vendors are having a tough time of things right now, DT reported that its second-quarter capex (excluding spectrum licence-related costs) came in at €3.7bn, down by 16.7% year on year. “All our operations are performing well,” said Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. “Quarter by quarter, we are seeing our strategy pay off.” DT ended June this year with 65.2 million mobile, 15.1 million fixed broadband and 4.5 million pay-TV customers in Germany, and 125 million mobile customers in the US, of which just over 100 million are post-paid subscribers. In DT’s other European markets, it has 49.3 million mobile, 7.1 million fixed broadband and 4.3 million pay-TV customers.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has given its blessing to the planned $14bn acquisition of Juniper Networks by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) following a relatively short investigation that lasted less than two months. The CMA stated simply in this short announcement that it “has cleared the anticipated acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company of Juniper Networks,” and that the “full text of the decision will be published shortly”. The announcement comes only days after the European Commission also gave the deal the green light.

Amdocs has reported record quarterly revenues of $1.25bn, up by 1.1% year on year, for the three months to the end of June, the vendor’s third quarter of its fiscal year. It also boasts a record 12-month order backlog worth $4.25bn, so that sales growth looks set to continue. The company reported an operating profit for the quarter of $175.9m, though this was down slightly year on year, by 3.7%. Amdocs expects its fiscal fourth-quarter revenues to be in the range of $1.24bn to $1.28bn. “We delivered solid Q3 results, highlighted by accelerated profitability gains and record revenue, in line with the midpoint of our guidance after currency adjustments,” stated president and CEO Shuky Sheffer. “Sales momentum was healthy as we focused on delivering value in our strategic domains of cloud, digital modernisation, 5G and fibre monetisation, network automation and generative AI [GenAI]. Notably, customer demand for Amdocs’ cloud solutions remains especially strong, highlighted by the significant five-year cloud deal we previously announced with AT&T, as well as newly signed agreements to support the cloud migration journeys of Telus in Canada and Vodafone Ziggo in [the] Netherlands. I am also happy to announce that a leading global operator has chosen to integrate Amdocs’ GenAI, telco-specific amAIz platform in its business operations. I believe this important award in partnership with Nvidia demonstrates our commitment to innovation and the unique role Amdocs can play as one of the leading GenAI technology enablers in the telecommunications industry today,” added the CEO. As usual, Amdocs accompanied its earnings announcement with a slew of customer-related press releases, including news that AT&T is to use the vendor’s connectX cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform – “a turnkey, telco-in-a-box solution powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS)” – to support its “mission to build a cutting-edge ecosystem for evolving consumer landscapes.” AT&T will use connectX to help its “influencer brand and newly emerging MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) customers… quickly design and launch disruptive, innovative brands and services on this robust platform.”

As part of its group-wide effort to beef up its enterprise offerings related to cloud, cybersecurity, internet of things (IoT) and more, and helped by an investment of €250m in service developments this financial year, Vodafone Group is to add 120 new staff to its Vodafone Business team in Germany, according to a news announcement from Vodafone Germany. Vodafone Business has been one of the telco’s strengths in recent years, thanks in part to the growth and development of its IoT services, and a renewed focus on growing the enterprise services part of the business was highlighted by Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle in May this year when she presented the operator’s full fiscal year results. “Much more still needs to be done in the year ahead. We will step up investment in our customer experience, improve our underlying performance in Germany and accelerate our momentum in Business, whilst also continuing to simplify our operations throughout the group. We are fundamentally transforming Vodafone for growth,” she noted. In the financial year to the end of March 2024, Vodafone Business, which has about 4.8 million customers across all territories, generated revenues of €7.74bn, down slightly (by 0.8%) year on year on a reported basis but up by 5% on an organic basis (with variables such as exchange rate fluctuations stripped out).

