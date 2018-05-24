Investors see the light as Lumina Networks raises US$10 million in Series A funding

It's fascinating to observe and report on the emergence of a fast-growing Silicon Valley startup as it negotiates speed bumps and chicanes (and fast straight stretches too) on the way to market success. Today the open source networking company Lumina Networks has passed a significant milestone on that road as it announced that it’s successfully closed its $10 million Series A financing.

That Lumina Networks looks set to grow to be a major market force is evidenced by the fact that Verizon Ventures, AT&T and Rahi Systems (the data centre solutions company based in Fremont, California) are major Series A investors. Andrew Coward, founder and CEO of Lumina Networks, says the investment money will be used to fund both new products and geographical expansion, initially in Europe and Japan.

Andrew Coward told TelecomTV, “This investment by Verizon, AT&T and Rahi demonstrates the strategic importance of open source networking to the automation and digitisation of networks. We understand the value of our mission - to take open source networking out of the labs of our customers and into production deployment. This funding will enable us to reach a wider customer base and realise the industry vision of easily deployable open source software-defined networking (SDN).”

Lumina Networks, which was spun out of Brocade in August of last year, has got off to a flying start as an independent company. As part of the spin-off deal, when it was formed Lumina took with it Brocade's SDN controller. In the nine months since then Lumina has refined it and there has been strong take-up by network operators and CSPs. Indeed, product revenues are now more than double what they were in pre-spin-off days - and they are continuing to grow. Andrew Coward again:" Lumina started life with a revenue stream and some existing large customers. We haven't had to create a market."

The Lumina SDN Controller is powered by OpenDaylight and Lumina Networks is highly committed to open source networking, not least because of its increasing strategic importance in the automation and digitisation of telco and CSP networks. The company believes that the route to the future is open software networks where service providers are in control of their development. It sees Lumina as a catalyst bringing open software networking out of laboratory test environments and into the live network. To this end it develops open source platforms and provides NetDev Services jointly to deliver production systems and to transfer know-how in Agile Software Development methods.