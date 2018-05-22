Qualcomm announces small cell NR and pre-IEEE 802.11ay chips for Facebook’s 60GHz Terragraph project

On Monday at the Small Cells World Summit 2018, in London, Qualcomm laid claim to the industry’s first 5G NR (New Radio) solution targeted at small cells and remote radio head deployments. The FSM100xx will support 5G NR in both mmWave and sub-6 GHz spectrum and is designed so that OEMs can reuse both software and hardware designs across the full spectrum range. Qualcomm claims it’s designed the platform with small cell densification, already under way for 4G and likely to intensify with 5G, in mind.

Qualcomm has applied its 10 nm chip expertise to the FSM100xx, giving it improved power consumption and an ability to support both outdoor and indoor deployments effectively, it claims. So for an outdoor scenario it can support multi-gigabit throughput and MIMO, for indoors it can support a compact form factor and power over ethernet (PoE). Flexibility is enhanced by it including a software defined modem, so the platform can keep up with future 3GPP releases. It also supports a variety of ‘interface splits’ between the central unit and remote radio head, says Qualcomm, allowing operators to to shape their fronthaul for both virtualised or more distributed architectures, whichever suits them best.

The FSM100xx solution is expected to begin sampling in 2019 and Qualcomm is already working with early access customers.