Could Openreach one day mark its own independence day?

As Americans prepare to set off every firework they can lay their hands on, over on this side of the pond, Ofcom set off a little firework of its own, asserting that Openreach must do more to prove that its legal separation from BT has achieved the desired results.

The UK telco regulator's Openreach Monitoring Unit (OMU) has published its first annual report into how well the split between the UK incumbent and its infrastructure arm is functioning in practice.

Ofcom found that progress has been made in terms of striking a balance between BT oversight and Openreach's independent governance, and strategic and financial planning.

"However, there is still more to do to improve transparency of how this balance is being struck, and to ensure that it is embedded and sustainable," Ofcom said.

The split was implemented in 2017 and saw Openreach given its own board, with power over strategy, spending and who to appoint as CEO. Under the plan, agreed with Ofcom, upwards of 30,000 staff transferred from BT to Openreach. The unit also adopted its own branding.

The measures are aimed at making sure Openreach truly does act in the best interest of all of its telco customers, without unduly favouring BT. One of the historic concerns among customers was that any information shared with Openreach would be passed onto its parent.

BT still does wield ultimate control over Openreach, which is natural given it still owns it. BT allocates Openreach's budget and can – as long as it provides justification – veto its pick for CEO. Said CEO reports primarily to Openreach's board, but has a secondary duty of reporting to BT's CEO.