Extra Shot: Evolution of Customer and Digital Services

For the second edition of Extra Shot we’re focusing on the evolution of customer services and digital services development, picking up on comments and views expressed during the DSP Leaders World Forum sessions.

When we think about customer services and customer experience, how many operators talk about it but haven’t been great at actually putting their customers first? Do CSPs now have the tools to enable them to put their customers first, to improve that interactive relationship, and is there is real desire within the CSP community to go down that route? And with regards to digital services strategies, do CSPs still need to draw inspiration from the webscale giants about how to best deliver what their customers need?

Naturally, we’ll be asking our special guests about their hot beverage preferences…

Featuring:

Dan Ford, SVP and GM, Communications Sector, Vlocity

Andrew Coward, CEO, Lumina Networks

Filmed with TelecomTV’s Smart Studio service

Resource Links:

DSP Leaders video discussion: “The Evolution of Customer Services”

DSP Leaders video discussion: “Digital Services Markets and Business Models”

Digital service UX analysis: “What the challenger banks did differently”