Telecoms: billions still pouring in, but not much growth

Worldwide spending on telecom and pay TV services will reach $1,633 billion in 2019, or put another way, $1.64 trillion, according to IDC. That might sound like a big impressive number and worthy of a whoop or two, but in fact it’s the sum total of a period of quite slow growth, reflecting an increase of just 0.8% year on year.

That’s in the same ball park as pre-Brexit Britain. And don’t get excited about any upcoming improvement either. IDC thinks growth might stretch to 0.9% and total 1,647 billion in 2020.

This sort of non-growth is here to stay because telecoms and pay TV are no longer growth sectors. If one part of the sector grows it will mostly likely be because other segments have had their day and are shrinking by about the same amount.