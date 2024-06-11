Telenor’s CTO addresses telecom’s AI ‘knowledge gap’

WINDSOR, UK – DSP Leaders World Forum 2024 – AI may be the tech term on everyone’s lips but what is it actually good for? As co-host of the ‘Enabling the autonomous network with AI’ session at this year’s forum, Telenor EVP and group CTO Amol Phadke (pictured above) used his opening address to highlight four key areas where the operator has identified substantial benefits from AI, but he also cautioned that creating use cases based on the technology would only make sense if the “knowledge gap” is addressed.

Phadke opened the session by shining the spotlight on several key considerations that telco players need to address when planning to include AI in their automation strategies.

The experienced CTO noted that while there are a “huge amount” of practical applications for AI that a telco can look into, it is not feasible to “attack all of that immediately”.

In terms of Telenor’s own experience, based on operations in each of its markets across the Nordics and Asia, Phadke explained that around 80% of the expected benefits from AI will be seen across customer service, marketing and sales, autonomous network and operations, and product, IT and software development.

In these areas, Telenor is already piloting as many as 250 use cases, of which 95% are about using AI and just 5% involve generative AI (GenAI).