What's up with... burning cell towers, Sir David Attenborough, FedEx & Microsoft

Some say the Covid/5G conspiracy tower-burning started here and spread to the US, like a latter-day ‘British invasion’. Back in the day with Spinal Tap, of course, it was all about those numbers. Today the band would probably explain that 5G involves the simple act of twisting the knob from 4 to 5 to make it 25% more dangerous. When 6G arrives it will be even nastier and clearly twice as bad as 3G. Here’s the full story of the Glastonbury madness and its 5G dread, filed by the BBC’s technology correspondent, Rory Cellan-Jones