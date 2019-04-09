Small but perfectly formed: Telenor buys Finnish telco DNA

It’s been a while since we’ve had a good old barney over network consolidation in Europe and the likelihood is that Telenor’s move to buy Finnish telco, DNA, won’t give us one either.

Telenor is to buy a controlling interest - 54 per cent at €1.5 billion - in DNA for apparently solid business reasons. Once that transaction is completed - the shares are being purchased from DNA’s two largest shareholders - Telenor will trigger a mandatory public tender offer for the remaining outstanding shares. That, according to Reuters, would value DNA at around €2.78 billion.

The buyout doesn’t involve “in-country consolidation” to reduce competition. Rather Telenor, which has long-standing regional ambitions, says buying DNA gives it a strong position across fixed and mobile in Finland. It’s a market, it says, which is growing strongly and is widely considered to be one of the, if not the, most advanced in Europe.

According to Antonios Drossos of Finnish advisory firm Rewheel - which specialises in competition policy - there’s nothing major to object to in the deal from a competition law and conventional merger analysis perspective.

“Of course,” jokes Drossos, “every single time an incumbent buys a challenger, competition suffers, but that's probably a matter for the 22nd century competition policy.”

So no immediate concerns.