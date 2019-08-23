Enter player two: Deutsche Telekom to take on Stadia at its own game

Deutsche Telekom has become the latest player to jump into cloud gaming, but to stand a chance, a lot of puzzle pieces must fall into place.

Called MagentaGaming, it promises users the option of playing loads of compelling games on a broad range of hardware, including Windows and Apple PCs, Android smartphones and tablets, and smart TVs. Xbox and iOS support are in the pipeline, and there are plans to integrate it with Deutsche Telekom's MagentaTV service.

As with Google's Stadia cloud gaming service, the emphasis is on not having to buy the latest and greatest device to enjoy top-notch games; all the heavy lifting is done in the data centre and streamed to the user.