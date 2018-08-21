Open source community accelerates Akraino development for Edge Computing

One of the most fascinating open networking projects to emerge earlier this year is the AT&T-initiated Akraino Edge Stack, which is being managed by the Linux Foundation. The objective of the Akraino project is to create an open source software stack that supports high-availability cloud services optimised for edge computing systems and applications.

The project has now moved into its execution phase to begin technical documentation and is already backed and supported by a strong group of telecoms operators and vendors. They include Arm, AT&T, Dell EMC, Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Juniper Networks, Nokia, Qualcomm, Radisys, Red Hat and Wind River.

“Since forming earlier this year, the Akraino Edge Stack project has generated strong industry support and is now well-positioned to create blueprints optimized for various edge use cases,” said Arpit Joshipura, GM Networking and Orchestration at The Linux Foundation.

The Akraino supporters want to improve the state of edge cloud infrastructure, not only for telco edge networks, but also the enterprise and OTT edge. They want to increase the flexibility to scale edge cloud services quickly, to maximize the applications and functions supported at the edge, and to help ensure the reliability of systems that demand constant uptime.

Work has already begun to create use case-based blueprints. In addition, the community aims to tackle API definition where gaps exist to achieve edge use case objectives. The secret sauce, as with all these open networking projects, is full collaboration by the ecosystem. Whether the motivation is for lower cost solutions, or for gaining market access via disruption, or to defensively hedge your bets against the threat to legacy business models, these new collaborative ecosystems are initiative some interesting new alliances.

“Nokia has a long experience with carrier grade edge stacks, being the first company to demonstrate radio access network functions on OpenStack cloud infrastructure,” said Antti Romppanen, head of Cloud Foundation Product Management, Nokia. “We are looking forward to sharing our experience in the Akraino project.”

“We fully embrace disaggregation as a means of driving innovation in CSP networks,” said Kevin Shatzkamer, VP Dell EMC Service Provider Solutions. “We see edge as the real enabler and onramp to the cloud and joined the Akraino Edge Stack project to help lead this important effort for customers to quickly scale edge cloud services.”

“We highly anticipate a continued collaboration to realize the bright future that is edge computing,” said Imad Sousou, Corporate VP and GM of the Open Source Technology Center, Intel.