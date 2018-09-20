DT and Aricent announce telco Open Source Edge framework for 5G

The move follows the formation of a Linux Foundation project called Akraino Edge Stack which has pretty-much the same goals as the Aricent/DT project - to build an “open source software stack that supports high-availability cloud services optimized for edge computing systems and applications.”

The Akraino Edge Stack is based on code contributions from AT&T and has since been joined by Intel which is open sourcing parts of its Wind River Titanium Cloud and Network Edge Virtualization SDK. The Akraino Edge Stack project has also roped in Arm, Dell EMC, Ericsson, inwinSTACK, Juniper Networks, Nokia, Qualcomm, Radisys, Red Hat, and Wind River.

So is there room at this stage for two, seemingly similar, open source projects?

According to Shamik Mishra, AVP of Technology and Innovation, Aricent, there’s not only room but it’s probably desirable that there be some diversity around what many believe is a crucial 5G element.

“There is certainly a place for multiple platforms,” he says. “And we are also very interested in what Akraino is doing."

“What we wanted to do was keep the developers in mind [with our project]. When I say developers I mean the application developers for edge computing. Today it’s hard for them to navigate the complexity of the telcos’ ecosystem as application develpers tend not to be familiar with telcos, while telcos may not really be understanding their requirements. Our open source solution is developer centric, “

Shamik says there is room for several open source projects to meet the needs of different players in a still-evolving ecosystem.

“Over time I think we may see projects converge and become an umberella project, like OpenStack,” he says.