Planners block Telstra's payphone money-spinner

In this industry, we're always calling on telcos to transform themselves. To be innovative, to come up with new revenue streams from adjacent industries, to adopt a more forward-thinking approach to doing business...you get the picture.

But sometimes the picture is just too lurid for local authorities, as Telstra has discovered recently with city planners objecting to its plan to generate millions of dollars in non-traditional revenues by rolling out flashy new advertising billboards alongside its payphone network.

On Monday the City of Melbourne revealed that it has refused 81 applications by JCDecaux, Telstra's outdoor advertising partner, for planning permits to display commercial advertising on public phone booths in the city. Melbourne also said it will seek to force Telstra to apply for planning permission for its new larger phone booths, which feature digital screens in excess of 2.5 metres high and a metre wide and are capable of showing as many as four adverts per minute.

The decision was not wholly unexpected, the city having announced it November last year that it was looking at a number of options, including legal action, to prevent Telstra from rolling out new supersized electronic billboards attached to payphones; its deal with JCDecaux covered the installation of 120 such screens, 39 of which have already been given the green light.

The ruling constitutes a significant hurdle to what could be a lucrative business for Telstra

"Advertising industry sources estimate that each Telstra super-sized electronic billboard earns about $8,000 in revenue per week! For 120 in prime locations throughout the city centre, that's millions of dollars per year going to Telstra with no rental costs or compensation for the imposition on our public spaces," said City of Melbourne Planning portfolio Chair Councillor Nicholas Reece, late last year.

Some very simple maths puts the revenue opportunity from those central Melbourne phone boxes at a whisker shy of A$50 million per year.

And Melbourne is not the only location to consider. JCDecaux renewed its outdoor advertising partnership with Telstra in late 2017 for a further 15 years. The new deal included plans for the installation of 1,800 new payphones with digital advertising screens over the course of two years in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

That's not an insignificant revenue stream for updating street furniture. In many ways, you have to admire their b___s. (That's "billboards," obviously.)