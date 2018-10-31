Telenor leads Nordic CEOs on journey towards a sustainable future

Telenor is leading a Scandinavian-based initiative that seeks to establish new business models that will drive the transition to a 21st century economy, aligned with current ethical, social and environmental priorities. The group of CEOs also want to accelerate the realisation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which whilst highly laudable often suffer from a lack of inaction from governments. The group, which includes telecoms companies Nokia, Telenor, Telia and the GSMA, presented their shared ambitions to Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg during the 70th Nordic Council session in Oslo today.

It’s an interesting move, which brings together CSPs and vendors with leading vertical industries, whilst also establishing direct engagement with the highest political offices in the region. It’s a very Scandinavian approach, which may not be easily replicated elsewhere. However, the need for CSPs and their vendor partners to create stronger links with enterprises and key verticals is becoming increasingly urgent, as financial pressures on legacy business models get worse and the realisation dawns that the only route to an economically-viable 5G business is through agile enterprise services – especially industrial use cases. And if they can get assistance from government economic policies, then so much the better.

Key Quotes:

“Technology creates new opportunities to solve massive challenges connected to health, education and inequality,” said Sigve Brekke, President and CEO, Telenor Group. “Businesses and the public sector play a key role in facilitating positive impact on society – that’s why we need close and constructive collaboration across sectors and industries. This isn’t about charity, it’s about facilitating long-term sustainable growth.”

“This collaboration comes at precisely the right time as we enter a new era of profound change driven by technology,” said Rajeev Suri, President and CEO, Nokia. “Working with industry partners and prime ministers across the Nordic region, we can leverage our native strengths in technology, industry and sustainability to become a powerful voice for advancing the UN SDGs, and work to ensure that the promised benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are realised by all.”

“Coming together as CEOs and working across sectors to achieve the SDGs and build a more sustainable future is essential for citizens, employees and customers,” said Johan Dennelind, President and CEO, Telia Company. “I am proud that Telia Company is leading from the front and this is just the beginning. Further collaboration with our Nordic Governments is essential in achieving more.”

“As we enter a fourth industrial revolution, sustainability becomes an even more critical element of our business – as well as a business opportunity,” said Mats Granryd, Director-General, GSMA, “and we must continually deliver value to society and respond to the many challenges facing our world.”

Original Press Release:

