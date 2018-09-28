For the latest assault on legacy battery technology: think zinc

Over the years I have had no more than a nodding acquaintanceship with zinc. I vaguely remember an 'O' Level Chemistry Examination practical where some sort of acid was poured over zinc shavings but I have no recollection of what the result was. Other than that my experience is confined to zinc-coated rust-proof buckets and the zinc tops of French bars. So, it makes a change to report on the use of the metal chemical element 'Zn' in new battery technology.

The El Segundo, California-headquartered company, NantEnergy, whose CEO, billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong is also the owner of the LA TImes Newspaper (see today's other story "Social media is "cancer" says owner of the LA Times") has announced that scientists there have developed a rechargeable battery that produces power from zinc and air. What's more, the batteries cost far less than the expensive lithium ion batteries that are currently used to power electric cars, handheld comms device, solar panels and wind turbines and have a nasty habit of overheating and bursting into flames.

NantEnergy says that its zinc air battery based energy storage systems have been quietly and rigorously tested since 2012 in situations as diverse as providing solar power to remote villages in Africa and Asia and in mobile phone towers across the US. All the tests were successfully conducted (if you'll forgive the pun) without recourse to any backup from utility companies or electric grids.

The batteries can be connected to solar arrays and together form a 'micro grid system' that can provide power to villages and small towns. The zinc air technology has been deployed at more than 1,500 sites providing power to 220,000 people in 110 villages. Patrick Soon-Shiong says the first commercial zinc air-powered products will be used widely in telecoms towers in California and New York, Central and Latin America and South East Asia. Thereafter new products will be aimed at the electric cars, trains and buses sectors as well as domestic energy storage.

NantEnergy owns more than 100 zinc air technology related patents and the company is already manufacturing products for deployment in 2019. The CEO says the zinc air battery market could be worth US$50 billion within five years.