Telcos should be using refurbished network gear – report
- All network operators are aiming to make their networks more sustainable
- We asked our DSP Leaders Council for their views on green network issues
- The majority believe refurbished equipment should play a role in telco networks
Refurbished telecom equipment should absolutely play a role in modern telecom networks as part of operators’ green strategies, according to a majority of the DSP Leaders Council members who responded to a recent survey for TelecomTV.
We conducted the survey with our 90-plus councillors during April to get their views on a number of green network issues and the results of the survey have just been published in The Green Network Report.
We’ve already reported on how the council members feel the vendor community could be doing more to help network operators reduce their power consumption – see Vendors not living up to their green promises – report.
But we also asked, Should telcos source and deploy refurbished network equipment as part of their green network strategies?
As you can see from the chart above, the perhaps surprising result was that the majority (58%) believe that pre-used networking gear should have a role to play, while just 22% don’t believe it’s a worthwhile approach.
As part of our green network survey, we also asked our council members if telcos are doing enough to improve the energy efficiency of their networks, if AI can help with this, and more. The 11-page, free-to-download report is available now, along with our other industry reports, the most recent of which have focused on Open RAN and quantum-safe networking. Check out the full selection here.
- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV
