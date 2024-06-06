Telcos should be using refurbished network gear – report

We’ve already reported on how the council members feel the vendor community could be doing more to help network operators reduce their power consumption – see Vendors not living up to their green promises – report.



But we also asked, Should telcos source and deploy refurbished network equipment as part of their green network strategies?



As you can see from the chart above, the perhaps surprising result was that the majority (58%) believe that pre-used networking gear should have a role to play, while just 22% don’t believe it’s a worthwhile approach.



- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV