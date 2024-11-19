Rakuten Mobile turns to its RIC for energy-efficiency gains

As Japan’s newest telco, Rakuten Mobile, continues to grow its customer base and network data traffic, it is introducing multiple green network initiatives, including the commercial deployment of its RAN intelligent controller (RIC) platform, that it hopes will lead to energy savings of between 15% and 20%.

During a webcast briefing with analysts and the media on Tuesday (19 November), Sharad Sriwastawa, co-CEO of Rakuten Mobile and president of its vendor unit Rakuten Symphony, provided an update on the operator’s progress (of which more later). He outlined a number of initiatives, including one aimed at improving the energy efficiency of its network operations, something that all mobile operators are seeking to achieve in order to keep operating costs under control as more and more data is transported over their networks: Rakuten Mobile users, for example, are currently consuming 30 GBytes of data per month.

Sriwastawa noted that the “focus for this quarter and the coming year” is to achieve “anything between 15% to 20% saving on overall power consumption” by mobile base stations and its portfolio of datacentre facilities: Rakuten Mobile currently has four central datacentres, 43 regional datacentres, and 1,906 edge datacentres (with more than 38,000 servers in operation) and over 64,000 macro cell sites.

“On RAN [radio access network] solutions, we are utilising various techniques – shutting down the MIMO [multiple input, multiple output radios] and shutting down the servers” as well as enabling power-saving states for servers that reduce power consumption at low-use times, noted Sriwastawa. There are also “hibernation” states that can be implemented for data transport network systems. All of these energy-saving techniques are set to be implemented from the first quarter of 2025 and “we want to do all of these changes via RIC and NIC [network intelligent controller]”, running various AI-enabled applications that can automate the processes.

It’s worth remembering that Rakuten Mobile’s network was designed and built from the beginning with automation in mind and even though it now has an extensive national network, it still has only about 250 network operations staff in total.

Sriwastawa noted that there are obvious gains to be made in the RAN when some sites are not being used at all at certain times – for example, at train stations that are closed overnight or in office areas out of working hours. These networks are designed to have overlapping cells so there is, at least, some coverage if needed, “but the main gains come from the datacentres where the operator can implement multiple energy-saving applications developed by Intel.

Rahul Atri, president of Rakuten Symphony’s OSS business unit, added that the operator has been collecting and analysing customer, as well as network, data so that it can understand user and network traffic patterns. It is using the learnings from that data to develop RIC and NIC applications that can be used for automated network management processes.

In addition to those internally developed apps, Rakuten Mobile will also use third-party RIC and NIC applications to address multiple requirements. “SON [self-optimised/self-organised network] applications are being developed into RIC apps,” while the company is also working with developers of energy efficiency, radio frequency (RF) optimisation and spectral-efficiency specialists. Atri referenced AirHop as an application partner, and is known to be evaluating applications from the likes of Cohere Technologies, which has developed a spectrum multiplier application, zTouch Networks and Rimedo Labs, which has developed energy-efficiency and traffic steering applications.

