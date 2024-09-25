Datacentre electricity consumption to double by 2028 – report

Datacentre electricity consumption is going to skyrocket. According to a new report from research firm IDC, it will more than double between 2023 and 2028, notching up a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% over the five-year period.

In 2028, calculates IDC, global datacentre electricity consumption will reach 857 terawatt hours (TWh). By way of comparison and to help illustrate the enormity of that figure, the UK’s entire electricity consumption was 266 TWh in 2023.

Power-hungry AI workloads will account for a growing portion of total datacentre electricity use. IDC forecasts they will gobble up 146.2 TWh by 2027 (a CAGR of 44.7%).

As it stands, electricity is the largest ongoing expense in keeping datacentres humming: It accounts for 46% of total spending for enterprise datacentres, and 60% for service provider datacentres. “Rising consumption and increased energy costs will make datacentres considerably more expensive to operate,” warned the research firm, “but how much is uncertain.” Burgeoning carbon emissions is of course another major concern.

All of this adds an urgency to finding more efficient ways to run datacentres and source greener fuels. There’s a lot of financial incentive to do so, says IDC, plus there’s the added carrot of making sustainability goals more achievable. The report suggests that an additional 10% in energy efficiency can offer datacentre operators “considerable savings”.

“There are any number of options to increase datacentre efficiency, ranging from technological solutions like improved chip efficiency and liquid cooling to rethinking datacentre design and power distribution methods,” said IDC research director Sean Graham, who specialises in datacentre trends.

“But providing energy-efficient solutions is only part of the equation for meeting customer needs. Datacentre providers, including cloud and colocation services, should continue to prioritise investment in renewable energy sources. By investing in renewables, they are helping to increase overall supply while helping their customers meet their sustainability goals,” he added.