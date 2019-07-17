UK govt defends emergency services network after latest scathing report

The ESN was originally due to go into service by the end of this year. However, following an independent review commissioned in 2017 by the Home Office, the project was 'reset', meaning that ESN services will now be brought online in phases over the next three years. The contract with Airwave has been extended until at least the end of 2022. The cost to the taxpayer has gone up by £3.1 billion.

This week the PAC didn't mince its words with regard to ESN's relaunch.

"The Home Office's reset of the Emergency Services Network programme has failed to deliver any more certainty," said PAC chair Meg Hillier.

"The financial benefits originally predicted for this programme are rapidly evaporating and it will not now realise cost savings, on the most optimistic forecasts, for at least a decade.

"The key technology behind the ESN is not yet fully proven and we were not convinced that the Home Office has the capability and plans to deliver a coherent single system that provides the functionality and dependability the emergency services demand."

Ouch.

In response, the Home Office insisted the government's new approach is working:

"The Emergency Services Network (ESN) will provide police, fire services and ambulance crews with an innovative mobile-based communications system that can transform their emergency response and result in savings of £200 million a year," the spokesman said.

"This ambitious project has not been without its challenges, but following our thorough review and decision to roll ESN out in stages, our approach has gone to plan, with the network already live and devices and software being tested.

"We will continue to monitor progress to ensure the successful delivery of this programme."