What’s up with… Data transmission records, Tech Mahindra, Keysight

A data transmission world record and a 5G development partnership are the news snippets that see us into the weekend.

A University College London (UCL) team led by Dr Lidia Galdino (pictured above), along with technology partners Xtera and KDDI Research, claims to have broken the world data transmission speed record with a rate of 178 Tbit/s, a feat achieved by “transmitting data through a much wider range of colours of light, or wavelengths, than is typically used in optical fibre.” For more, see this UCL announcement and for the full technical details of the techniques used to achieve that transmission rate, see this IEEE paper.

Tech Mahindra is to help Telefónica Deutschland explore the potential of 5G, AI and analytics, according to an announcement from the German operator.

Test and measurement tech specialist Keysight Technologies reported better-than-expected fiscal third quarter results, with demand related to 5G mobile and 400G data centre depliyments driving sales of $760 million for its Communications Solutions Group, down just 4% year-on-year.

UK alternative wholesale fiber network operator Cityfibre has identified the towns of Swindon, where it has targeted a £40 million investment, and Slough, with a planned £24 million investment, for its next broadband rollouts.

Cricket Wireless, which offers its services using AT&T’s network, has launched its 5G service across the US.

- The staff, TelecomTV