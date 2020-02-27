Edge Compute: an industry opportunity

Dan discusses Intel’s big plans for the network edge with TelecomTV’s Guy Daniels. Intel believes the edge will run across multiple locations, including the CSP central office and the access edge. Its development, says Dan, is going to create many opportunities for both service providers and enterprises - Intel intends to be on the spot assisting with the edge computing build-out.

Intel is investing in the 3 fundamental edge workloads: network, media, and AI. It’s also investing in a wide variety of silicon platforms including CPUs and acceleration technologies that, along with new software, will enable customers to scale across a wide breadth of silicon solutions.

Dan says Intel has already achieved significant success via its innovative partnerships with China Unicom and Tencent, where China Unicom is not only delivering its own application services on its own platform but is also partnering with Tencent to offer some of its services through Unicom’s network edge locations.

Filmed in San Francisco, February 2020