Introduction to DSP Leaders World Forum 2020
May 11, 2020
Welcome
Welcome to the second annual DSP Leaders World Forum. This year we have swapped the tranquillity of Windsor for an online-only experience. We have five days of debate and discussion, as we continue to chart the evolution of CSPs to DSPs – digital services providers. TelecomTV presents a recap of the outcome of the previous event, with updates from its monthly series of DSP Leaders editorial activities, setting the terms of the agenda for the next five days.
Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020
Speakers
Guy Daniels
Director of Content, TelecomTV
Ray Le Maistre
Editorial Director, TelecomTV
Chris Lewis
Managing Director, Lewis Insight
