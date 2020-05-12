Expanding and Coordinating the Open Telecoms Ecosystem
May 12, 2020
Summary
The message from service providers to their network equipment suppliers is clear: they want a broader and more open ecosystem, enabling more choice and facilitating greater innovation as well as price competition. But they also want a more coordinated approach to technology development, with far greater dialogue and information exchange between the myriad of standards bodies and open source projects. Despite some early success in this area, results have been disappointing. So how can the situation be improved?
Filmed using the TelecomTV Smart Studio service, May 2020
Speakers
Ildiko Vancsa
Ecosystem Technical Lead, OpenStack Foundation
David Boswarthick
Director of New Technologies, ETSI
Chris Price
President, Ericsson Software Technology Ericsson
Klaus Martiny
Senior Programme Manager, Deutsche Telekom
Guy Daniels
Director of Content, TelecomTV
