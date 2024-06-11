What’s up with… Vonage & Telstra, Nokia, telco GenAI

The European Commission is looking into the UAE telco giant e&’s acquisition of parts of PPF Telecom Group’s business over concerns that the buyer may have received foreign subsidies for the transaction. The governing body of the European Union has opened an in-depth probe into the deal, after a preliminary investigation has identified that “there are sufficient indications that e& has received foreign subsidies distorting the EU internal market”, it said in a statement announcing the move. The alleged subsidies comprise “an unlimited guarantee” from the UAE and a loan from UAE-controlled banks, directly facilitating the purchase by e&. “Such subsidies are among the most likely to distort the internal market as set out in the Foreign Subsidies Regulation. The commission has concerns that such subsidies may have improved e&’s capacity to perform the acquisition as well as the competitive position of the merged entity in the EU going forward, notably by improving its capacity to finance its EU activities at preferential terms,” the commission added. During this stage of the investigation, the commission will examine whether the alleged received support helped e& to “deter or outbid other parties” interested in acquiring PPF’s assets, and it will assess any negative effects on the bloc’s internal market if the takeover is finalised. The commission has until 15 October to make a decision. In August 2023, state-owned operator e& agreed to spend €2.15m on 50% stake plus one share in PPF Group’s telco assets in Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia. PPF Group also has operations in its domestic market of the Czech Republic, which is not part of the proposed deal – see e& accelerates European drive with €2.2bn PPF deal.

Given that sauna bathing is a vital component of Finnish culture, and that there are 3.3 million saunas in the country that has a population of just 5.4 million, it seems highly appropriate that the CEO of Nokia, Pekka Lundmark, has just completed what the company describes as the world’s first “fully immersive” audio and video mobile phone call on an off-the-shelf handset over a public 5G network. Unfortunately, there is no evidence to suggest Lundmark was in a steamy atmosphere at the time of his pioneering interaction with Stefan Lindström, the first Finnish foreign services official to be designated as “Ambassador of Digitalisation and Technology”. The demonstration exploited the new 3GPP immersive voice and audio services (IVAS) standardised codec that has been developed by a consortium of 13 collaborating companies. It is an integral part of the nascent 5G Advanced standard, technologies to which Nokia continues to make major contributions, including the development of a smartphone-specific format for the IVAS standard that will enable interoperability between operators, chipset and handset manufacturers and, eventually, make spatial communication available to everyone. The IVAS codec allows consumers to hear 3D spatial sound in real-time and provides a massive improvement on today’s monophonic smartphone and PC voice call experiences, which are compressed to the point of losing detail. IVAS is part of Release 18 of the 3GPP standard for transmitting conversational stereo and immersive voice and audio. It enables live immersive audio for any device form factor (smartphones, tablets, PCs) and facilitates a highly accurate 3D rendering of audio. It is a further step along the way to enhanced extended reality and potential daily use in a multitude of applications relating to the metaverse. Lundmark, who was a member of the Nokia team that demonstrated the first 2G call in 1991, enthused, “We have demonstrated the future of voice calls. This groundbreaking audio technology takes you to the caller’s environment, creating a spatial and massively improved listening experience for voice and video calls, offering significant benefits for enterprise and industrial applications. Lindström added: “The live immersive voice and audio experience enabled by IVAS improves the richness and quality of the call, and the three-dimensional sound experience makes interaction more lifelike and engaging, bringing a wealth of new benefits to personal and professional communication. Immersive communications technology will also take XR and metaverse interaction to the next level.” Integral to the immersive experience of saunas, the Finns have three favourite drinks: beer; the “Hartwell Original Long Drink” (‘lonkero’ in Finnish) which is a mix of Finnish gin and grapefruit juice; and Jaloviina (‘Jallu’ for short), a heady combination of brandy, and neutral grain spirit. Jallu was popular before and during Finland’s flirtation with the concept of the national prohibition of the consumption of alcohol, in force between 1920 and 1932, an experiment that mirrored the disastrous and utterly failed US attempt to stop people drinking a little of what they fancied. Since Finnish prohibition was repealed, Jallu has become even more popular. Unfortunately, Nokia has not revealed what tipple might have been used to toast the first fully immersive 5G audio and video call, but “bottoms up”, “down the hatch” and “kippis” anyway.

Veon is to increase its investment in the recovery of Ukraine’s digital infrastructure to US$1bn between 2023 and 2027, up from the $600m it announced a year ago. In a statement, the operator group noted that the increased funding will focus on network and digital services, including potential acquisitions or new asset development, as well as social contributions and partnerships. The investment will be made through Kyivstar, Veon’s fully owned subsidiary in Ukraine. “Veon and Kyivstar support Ukraine’s resilience, recovery and reconstruction in every possible way, from meeting the vital connectivity needs of the country to serving the population with digital capabilities; from futureproofing our network with Open RAN partnerships to ensuring energy resilience and continuity; from supporting Ukrainian businesses today to investing in the country’s digital ecosystem for the future,” said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar. Read more.

More news from Europe… Deutsche Telekom (DT) has won a legal battle to be paid interest by the European Commission on a portion of a fine that was reimbursed to it in 2019. In a statement, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that the EU’s governing body “must pay interest on fines it has unduly imposed in competition matters and which it has provisionally collected”. The order relates to a fine of around €31m that the European Commission imposed on DT in October 2014 for abusing its dominant position in the Slovakian broadband market. DT subsequently brought an action for annulment of that decision before the General Court of the European Union, while provisionally paying the fine in January 2015. As a result, the fine was cut by around €12m and this amount was repaid by the commission in February 2019. DT also requested that the commission pay default interest on that amount for the four-year period between the two decisions and CJEU has now ordered in its favour.

The GSMA claims its MWC 2024 event contributed €502m to the economy of Barcelona. It is a notable achievement and marks the first time since the event moved to the city in 2006 that the reported economic impact of the enormous annual extravaganza on the macro-economy of Barcelona has exceeded half a billion euros. The GSMA also calculates that during the past 18 years, the total sum of money generated for the City of Barcelona by Mobile World Congress events is €6.3bn. The first time the MWC was held in Barcelona – the year after the GSMA finally outgrew the space available at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes on the Côte d'Azur, France, and decamped to Catalonia – the event contributed less than €250m to the municipality. This year’s event also created more than 9,200 short-term jobs for local workers. Since 2006, MWC Barcelona is estimated to have generated over 160,000 part-time jobs across the region. Other statistics from the GSMA show that 101,000 visitors from 205 countries and territories across the world attended MWC 2024 as did 2,700 exhibitors, sponsors and partners. More than 59% of attendees represented industries either in or adjacent to the core mobile ecosystem. Meanwhile, the GSMA Ministerial Programme brought together over 180 delegations from 140 countries, including two heads of state, 70 ministers, 120 heads of regulatory authorities and more than 40 intergovernmental organisations. John Hoffman, the CEO of GSMA Ltd, the branch of the industry association that runs the event, commented, “Our contribution to the prosperity and economic opportunities of Barcelona is clear, and we are delighted and proud to be part of the success of this city which means so much to us. MWC and Barcelona is the perfect combination of innovation, collaboration and mutual success – without the support of Host City Partners and the people of Barcelona, we wouldn’t be able to put on such a successful event, year after year. We are so grateful for this public-private partnership,” as are taxi drivers and the owners of the restaurants and bars of Barcelona, of which there are a great many. Jordi Valls, deputy mayor of Barcelona City Council, added, “The news today of MWC’s economic impact [on] Barcelona is a message of confidence in the city, and is evidence of our shared success. After 18 years of relationship, we can affirm that the MWC is much more than just a congress for Barcelona, and that Barcelona is much more than just a city for the GSMA.”

