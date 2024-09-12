What’s up with… Network APIs, Telenor & Google, Nokia & OTE

In today’s industry news roundup: Twelve major telcos and Ericsson are forming a new company to take network APIs to the world; Telenor teams up with Google Cloud to advance its data and analytics strategy and capabilities; Nokia and Greek telco OTE claim to have broken two optical transmission world records; and more!

Major telcos América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Verizon and Vodafone have joined forces with Ericsson to form a new company that will provide network APIs to a broad ecosystem of developer platforms, including hyperscalers, communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) providers, system integrators (SIs) and independent software vendors (ISVs), based on APIs developed using specifications from Camara, the open-source project driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation. Ericsson’s Vonage division and Google Cloud will “partner with the new company, providing access to their ecosystems of millions of developers as well as their partners.” The new company’s shareholders will “bring funding and important assets, including Ericsson’s platform and network expertise, global telecom operator relationships, knowledge of the developer community and each telecom operator’s network APIs, expertise and marketing,” the companies noted in this announcement. Ericsson will hold 50% of the equity in the new venture while the telecom providers will jointly hold the other 50%. The new venture’s platform and partner ecosystem will remain “open and non-discriminatory to maximise value creation across the industry,” and other telcos are “encouraged to join the new company, further driving the industry and developer experience, and allowing all participants to tap into a significant new revenue opportunity, such as telecom operator Three Sweden (Hi3G Access) which is already in discussions.” Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom stated: “The new company accelerates our leading work with MagentaBusiness APIs to expose our network capabilities for customers and developers. We believe that this company will open up new monetisation opportunities for the industry. We encourage and look forward to more telecom operators joining us to expand and develop this ecosystem.” Kester Mann, director of consumer and connectivity at industry research firm CCS Insight, believes this is a step in the right direction. “Traditionally, telecom operators have largely failed to support developers by providing them with the right tools and opportunities to create new services. This was not such a problem in the 3G and 4G eras, as successful applications like Uber were developed without needing major support from telecom providers. With 5G, however, a lack of tangible and attractive customer uses – particularly in [the] consumer market – continues to restrict sector growth and unnerve investors seeking a more tangible path to return on investment. To overcome this, operators have been forced to adopt a fresh mindset of collaboration, flexibility and openness. Today’s announcement is an important step in that direction by addressing one of the major challenges for developers seeking to engage with mobile operators – sector fragmentation. In the past, the telecom industry – with many competing players each deploying different strategies for their specific regions – has struggled to present a united and coherent front. Operators have a dubious track record in collaborating. However, driven by growing urgency to better monetise significant network investments, and now with involvement from major technology partners in the form of Ericsson and Google, there should be fresh optimism that the new company unveiled will enjoy more success than previous failed ventures,” stated the analyst.