The evolution of BT's backbone
- BT Wholesale provides backbone network services to UK CSPs
- The transport network has become much more flexible in recent years
- Customers have much greater control over their routes and capacity
- Such flexibility has been crucial in 2020, says Paul Beacham
Paul Beacham, BT Wholesale's Senior Manager of Data Networking Portfolios, explains how the UK operator's transport network has evolved during the past few years, and how self-service portals and software-defined networking capabilities have given customers the flexibility they've needed as traffic trends and usage demands have changed during the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Recorded September 2020 using TelecomTV’s Smart Studio service.
