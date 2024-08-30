Korean telcos form triumvirate to standardise their APIs

“We can provide new value to customers…ensuring that the three telecoms companies become the catalyst for digital innovation growth,” said LG Uplus head of network advanced development, Lee Sang-heon.

All three Korean telcos are already involved in efforts to promote API collaboration on a global scale through the likes of the open-source Camara project and the GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative and will continue to pursue collaboration on APIs with other international telcos, but by cutting to the chase to form a South Korean API cooperative to achieve tighter interoperability in South Korea (a very Korean industrial approach) they stand a good chance of boosting South Korean adoption above that of their international peers.

According to the consensus opinion on API success at TelecomTV Events (see the session ‘Unlocking platform opportunities with network APIs’, from this year’s DSP Leaders World Forum 2024), while a coordinated approach to standard APIs and gateways provides important technical groundwork, the real problem stalling full corporate API use, it was thought at the forum, owed much to lack of buy-in from the application developers. Not only did the fractured API ecosystems, with those incompatible APIs, put off developers attached to the write-it-once-sell-it-several-times business model mantra but, as the discussion above reveals, the old telco approach of ‘build it and they will come’ will no longer suffice. If they want to push their APIs, telcos need to get out and “meet developers where they are,” to sell the benefits. To find out more about what telcos think of open APIs, see Network APIs to spawn ‘endless apps’ – report.

– Ian Scales, Contributing Editor, TelecomTV