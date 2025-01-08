Digital Edge rides the APAC datacentre funding wave

Following a slew of major datacentre infrastructure investments across the region in 2024, the new year has begun with news of yet more money being pumped into Asia Pacific’s next-generation datacentre sector, this time courtesy of Singapore-based Digital Edge.

The company, which is underpinned by infrastructure and real estate investor Stonepeak, has raised $1.64bn – comprising $640m in equity investments from existing and new investors and $1bn in debt financing – “to fuel its next phase of growth”.

Since its formation in 2020 – when Stonepeak, its investor partners and the Digital Edge management team committed to a capital injection of $1bn into the company – Digital Edge has developed, and now owns and operates, 21 datacentres in multiple locations across Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, with more than 500MW of critical IT load either in service, under construction or in development, and another 300MW planned for future development.

“The level of interest received from existing and new investors is testament to Digital Edge’s proven track record, expansion capacity and relentless focus on delivering for our customers across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region,” said Andrew Thomas, chairman of Digital Edge and a senior managing director at Stonepeak. “Since making the founding investment in Digital Edge in 2020, Stonepeak has been proud to support the platform’s expansion into six countries and a truly pan-APAC footprint.”

Digital Edge CEO Samuel Lee added: “This is a major milestone for Digital Edge and an affirmation of the quality of this platform and our team. We are very proud of what we have achieved and are excited to deliver on the next phase of AI-ready datacentre developments.”

During 2024, the company opened its EDGE2 datacentre in downtown Jakarta, Indonesia to customers and in October, the company announced that its second datacentre in the Seoul metropolitan area in South Korea was ready for service: The facility, called SEL2, boasts 36MW of capacity and is the first building in what will ultimately be a 100MW datacentre campus. Digital Edge also has a datacentre in Busan, South Korea.

And in the second quarter of this year, the company is set to open the first facility on its 300MW campus in Navi Mumbai, India, as well as a hyperscale edge facility in downtown Tokyo known as TY07, which will be its ninth datacentre facility in Japan.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV