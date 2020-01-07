The mindset of telcos must become more agile
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GRKzo4uNTeI?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Rabi Abdel, NFV and SDN Principal Architect, Vodafone Group
As telecom companies become Digital Service Providers, there is a huge business opportunity to deliver extra value to our customers by being able to deploy real-time applications where they really need it,” notes Rabi Abdel. Connectivity is an advantage telcos have to deliver customers what they expect in an agile way.
Filmed at: Great Telco Debate, London, December 2019
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.