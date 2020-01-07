Cloud Native

Cloud Native

The mindset of telcos must become more agile

Charlotte Kan
By Charlotte Kan

Jan 7, 2020

Embed

To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:

<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GRKzo4uNTeI?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Rabi Abdel, NFV and SDN Principal Architect, Vodafone Group

As telecom companies become Digital Service Providers, there is a huge business opportunity to deliver extra value to our customers by being able to deploy real-time applications where they really need it,” notes Rabi Abdel. Connectivity is an advantage telcos have to deliver customers what they expect in an agile way.

Filmed at: Great Telco Debate, London, December 2019

More Like This

Email Newsletters

Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.

Subscribe