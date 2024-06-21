It’s time to put the cloud-native mindset on the menu

WINDSOR, UK – DSP Leaders World Forum 2024 – Cloud native is a term on the lips of pretty much the whole telecom sector, not just because it’s regarded as vital to the operational survival of network operators but because its adoption is so challenging – and not just at a technology level, as Deutsche Telekom’s Franz Seiser noted during a recent address to attendees at this year’s DSP Leaders World Forum.

Seiser, who is VP, Tribe Lead T-DAT at Deutsche Telekom Technik, is right at the heart of the giant German telco’s network and operations transformation and brought that experience and insight to the event as co-host for the session titled Creating cloud-native software engineering teams.

He has been involved in DT’s Open RAN developments for the past few years but has recently switched roles “to eat my own dog food,” or drink his own champagne, as others might have it. “What does it mean? I have a long history in the journey of virtualisation and then cloudification, always trying to advocate that this is the route to go, but always at an architecture and strategy level,” he noted. Now, though, he is responsible for operations in Germany – for engineering, building and running all Telekom Deutschland’s platforms to manage and deliver customer data traffic. That puts him in charge of “mobile core, fixed control platforms – stuff like that… luckily, I have one team in there already that is cloud native because we are deploying 5G core for standalone.” This is currently being scaled for a large-scale consumer launch later this year.

But Seiser also manages teams that are working “in the classical mode… I can see the differences” and, as a result, see where the problems still lie with virtualised technology, which is often “still too close to what we had with [legacy] appliances,” noted the DT executive.

The German telco’s strategy is totally clear, though – to go cloud native… “We talk a lot about the telco as a platform and the platform, of course, is [a] cloudified production of network functions… Skills, of course, are important. You still need to have all your networking skills of course,” but now you need to add software skills to be able to deploy a 5G core and run it.

What you also need is the right architecture, noted Seiser, and the way DT thinks about the next-generation telecom network architecture is that it’s like a burger.

“I’m doing the network function, so of course I'm the meat, the most important, tasty piece – you can decide now if it’s vegan or real meat, but we are the juicy part of the thing,” joked Seiser, who was graciously allowed by the TelecomTV team to show one slide… and what a beauty it was!

