New multinational telco group set to burst onto the scene

A new multinational telecoms group could be in the offing, after a report claimed that some wealthy individuals have banded together to bid for Telefonica's Latin American arm.

According to an El Mundo report this week, a group of "very powerful" billionaires have established a consortium led from Colombia. They are preparing a €10 billion offer that would see them acquire 51 percent stakes in Telefonica's operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. The remaining 49 percent would be split between minority holders including Telefonica itself, which would continue to hold around 20-25 percent.

The Spanish incumbent denied it has any evidence of the offer. However, Latin America has been well and truly sidelined under Telefonica's new strategic plan. In December, it revealed the new structure of its LatAm division, and charged the management team with "seeking out new models and alternatives that maximise the value of the operations in the region, attracting investors and potential synergies with other market agents." And the degree of detail in the El Mundo report suggests that this could be one of those 'no smoke without fire' situations.

The consortium has allegedly already made contact with Telefonica, and has appointed the Colombian unit of legal firm Cremades and Calvo Sotelo to structure its offer and pitch it to the telco.

Under the alleged structure of the alleged deal, the entrepreneurs would form a holding company, which would be represented in each market by one or two members of the consortium. Presumably this means that supposing one of the billionaires in question is based in Peru, for example, they would operate the Peru unit.