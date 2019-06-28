US agriculture increasingly affected by lack of broadband

By comparison to the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe, farms and ranches in the US can be enormous, maybe not as vast as some sheep stations in Australia, but truly colossal nonetheless. However, across extensive areas of the rural US telecoms technologies and Internet connectivity are limited, expensive and antediluvian. In general, the limited broadband (wireline and wireless) that is available is patchy and slow. As Mr. Spock might have observed, "It's broadband Jim, but not as we'd like to know it".

Now, with the advent of the agricultural IoT, agricultural robotics, self-driving tractors and many other sector-specific apps and services that rely entirely on broadband in general and Wi-Fi in particular, rural America needs inexpensive, reliable, accessible coverage more than ever. Just look at the figures; there are still 24 million Americans who do not have online access, almost every one of them in rural areas, and as the US population continues rapidly to grow, pressures to increase food production will only multiply. And they will further intensify as the world population also increases. Estimates are that the global population, which currently stands at 7.6 billion, will top 10 billion by 2050 - and they'll all have to be fed.

Farmers will have to grow even more food, waste less and deal with the effects of climate change, even if the current US president says that the melting of the glaciers and ice caps is "fake news". And, today, in mid-2019, the US Department of Agriculture estimates that an astonishing 29 per cent of US farms and ranches still have no access to the Internet which, of course, precludes them from using and taking advantage of the new apps and services that broadband will provide. So, no IoT, no sensors in the fields, no robotic farm equipment, no autonomous vehicles, no drones and no access to satellite connectivity equals reduced productivity and that is structural disadvantage writ large.

Nick Tindall of the US Association of Equipment Manufacturers points out, “There are more lines of computer code in one of today's tractor than there were on the space shuttle, but their capabilities mean nothing if there's no broadband connectivity". How true that is, all the data collected by a myriad of agricultural sensors will, literally, go nowhere without bandwidth and so be completely useless.

As Mark Lewllen, head of spectrum advocacy at the big agricultural machinery manufacturer, John Deere ,says, "We are now creating mobile broadband demand in areas that are not only not on anyone’s map, they are not even in anyone’s thought processes - and the demands for data are only going to increase.''