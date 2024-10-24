The telco-auto relationship just shifted up a gear

A great deal has happened in the connected car sector since the likes of Audi and General Motors added 4G mobile connectivity to some of their models 10 years ago and now it feels like the relationship between telcos and the automotive sector is about to enter a new phase. This is being driven by developments in software-defined vehicles, the growing importance of standardised network APIs and automation, and broader industry collaboration signified by the forging of a new collaboration agreement between two key industry groups – the GSMA, which represents the world’s mobile operator community, and the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC), a cross-industry group that includes Toyota, Honda, Japanese telcos KDDI and NTT Group, and Ericsson amongst its members.

The AECC signalled the growing importance of industry-recognised network APIs to the connected car sector earlier this year when it announced it was collaborating with the Camara Project – an open-source initiative backed by the Linux Foundation and GSMA that is focused on telco API development and interoperability – to ensure “interoperability and compatibility across diverse connected vehicle platforms”, the partners noted in this announcement. “By establishing common standards and frameworks, the collaboration aims to unlock the full potential of connected vehicle services and accelerate the adoption of next-generation automotive technologies,” they added.

Now the GSMA and AECC are to work together to “help the automotive industry bring new connected vehicle services to market faster, utilising the full functionality of 5G mobile networks. The two industry organisations will ensure interoperable and compatible technologies exist across a diverse range of connected vehicle platforms, enabled by the GSMA Open Gateway initiative,” which bases its work on Camara project APIs and which now boasts participation from 64 mobile operator groups representing 277 networks. “The collaboration aims to unlock the full potential of connected vehicle services and accelerate the adoption of next-generation automotive technologies, by ensuring common technology standards exist so developers can more easily access operator networks and edge computing functionality, wherever they are in the world,” the partners added.

Specifically, the AECC will work with GSMA Fusion, an enterprise-focused initiative enabled by the GSMA Open Gateway and launched at the recent MWC Las Vegas event, to help the automotive sector articulate what it needs from the mobile operator sector. “By connecting the automotive industry and developers with operators and technology partners, GSMA Fusion and AECC aim to help the automotive industry create new services that utilise connectivity and that add value and improve customer experiences for drivers and passengers. The collaboration will also help accelerate conversations between automotive manufacturers, mobile operators and developers, and create and trial new use cases,” they added, noting that automotive and mobile operators are already trialling APIs, such as Quality on Demand, “to bring to market new in-vehicle services for passengers as well as driver assistance, green mobility and edge AI services.”

Key to this partnership will be the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, which aligns operators and technology channel partners in engaging enterprise developers so they can more easily access network capabilities through APIs. More than 64 mobile operator groups representing 277 networks and three-quarters of mobile connections globally now participate in the initiative alongside many of the world’s leading technology companies.

The GSMA and AECC members used the consortium’s member meeting in Berlin (being held this week) to show off “the latest innovations in automotive technology, such as flexible and differentiated connectivity through telecom APIs, vehicle teleoperation in [an] immersive digital twin, and [the] operation of service-oriented vehicle diagnostics. ”

The GSMA’s head of networks, Henry Calvert, noted that “through the GSMA Fusion initiative, the automotive sector now has a seat at the table to voice what it requires from the telecommunications sector. Advanced connectivity and edge computing create tremendous opportunities to digitally transform the industry, helping it enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability, while driving innovation in autonomous driving and next-generation mobility.” AECC president and chair Dr Ryokichi Onishi, principal engineer and general manager at Toyota, added: “By leveraging the full potential of 5G networks and edge computing through interoperable technologies, we can unlock new connected vehicle services and enhance the driving experience. Our collaboration with GSMA Open Gateway and GSMA Fusion is a pivotal step in aligning the automotive and mobile industries, enabling innovation in various intelligent in-vehicle services, driver assistance, green mobility and edge AI services.”

The announcement about the collaboration comes as wireless chip giant Qualcomm steps up its commitment to the automotive sector at its Snapdragon Summit event with the launch of two platforms for the auto sector – Snapdragon Cockpit Elite for “advanced digital experiences” and Snapdragon Ride Elite for enhanced automated driving capabilities – see Qualcomm races ahead in the evolution of software-defined vehicles.

Nakul Duggal, the chip vendor’s group general manager for automotive, industrial and cloud, stated: “Qualcomm Technologies remains at the forefront of innovation with platforms like Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Snapdragon Ride Elite, as the automotive industry evolves towards centralised computing, software-defined vehicles and AI-driven architectures. With our strongest performing compute, graphics and AI capabilities, coupled with industry leading power efficiency and cutting-edge software enablement for digital cockpits and automated driving, these new elite Snapdragon automotive platforms address the industry’s needs for higher compute levels, empowering automakers to redefine automotive experiences for their customers,” he added. The Elite platforms will be available for sampling in 2025 and technology collaborations are already underway with Mercedes-Benz and Li Auto and Mercedes-Benz AG, which will integrate the systems into future vehicles.

Qualcomm also expanded its ongoing auto-focused collaboration with Google with the aim of producing a “new standardised reference platform for the development of cockpit solutions using generative artificial intelligence (GenAI),” and announced a collaboration with Mistral AI to bring the French artificial intelligence specialist’s new GenAI models, Ministral 3B and Ministral 8B, to devices built using a number of its platforms, including Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and Snapdragon Ride Elite – see Qualcomm and Mistral AI partner to bring new generative AI models to edge devices.

PP Foresight founder and analyst Paolo Pescatore was at the Snapdragon Summit and noted in his most recent Paolo’s TMT Picks Substack blog, Qualcomm doubles down on automotive (subscription required), that this was the first time the chip vendor dedicated an entire day at the Snapdragon event to the automotive sector, during which it unveiled a host of new developments and an incredibly broad range of auto sector partners. The analyst dug into the various developments and strategic reasoning behind Qualcomm’s moves, noting that the company is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing digital evolution of the auto sector, but that while many partners and customers were highlighted, “there was no reference at the event to telecom providers, which might be an oversight. Cars will need connectivity to help power these services. Here is an opportunity for telcos to provide additional connectivity as part of their existing subscriptions.”

So while much has happened in the connected car sector, it’s clear there’s still plenty to do to get all of the important ecosystem members together to drive the sector in one direction.

Keep up with key developments in the software-defined and connected vehicle sector in our brand new channel, Telcos & Autos, including upcoming exclusive interviews from the 5GAA’s members meeting in Berlin.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV