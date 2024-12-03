French telcos tap network APIs for security push

Some of the operators are also making the Number Verification API available to developers, which can be used to verify a customer’s mobile number using strong authentication.

The APIs have been tested in the French market with a number of financial institutions, including BforBank (the online branch of Crédit Agricole) and Fortuneo (a subsidiary of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa), which have used KYC Match to screen new customers. In addition, more than 20 companies in France are already using the APIs to help prevent account takeover fraud and check customer identities during transaction and onboarding processes.

The French operators are aiming for a full commercial launch of the network APIs in the first half of 2025.

The move comes as French businesses and consumers, like those in other markets, experience increasing digital security threats: The number of digital identity theft cases has risen by 40% over the past four years, according to statistics from the French Ministry of Interior.

Laetitia Orsini, EVP of consumer business at Orange France, stated: “Orange France is proud to join the GSMA Open Gateway initiative with the other French mobile operators. We believe that joining forces to develop APIs to a common standard, Camara, will revolutionise the way that developers use networks capabilities and services by making them quicker and easier to access. Our Identity APIs have already been deployed by numerous banks and financial service providers in France to help fight fraud. We are convinced that Open Gateway and Camara will allow us to scale our existing business and build new use cases around network-based APIs.”

Rui Frazao, CTO at Free (Iliad), added: “As a member of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, Group Iliad is committed to helping developers and cloud providers enhance and deploy services rapidly across a common standard set of APIs available worldwide. This unified ecosystem will help unlock the full potential of 5G networks, which is in line with Group Iliad’s strategy to democratise access to the latest technologies as soon as they are available. The combination of advanced 5G and APIs opens the mobile networks for new use cases across many industries – fintech, mobility, gaming, entertainment, and others.”

According to the GSMA, 67 mobile network groups, representing a total of 278 networks and three-quarters of the world’s mobile connections, have joined the Open Gateway initiative, alongside 26 channel partners.

Henry Calvert, head of networks at the GSMA, noted: “GSMA Open Gateway has gone from strength to strength since launching last year. This aligned market launch of Camara APIs from France’s leading operators will make it easier to keep people safe from the growing threat of fraud. The initiative benefits businesses, mobile operators and their customers, saving developers time, money and effort while allowing for the quick launch of innovative new services.”

