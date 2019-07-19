Softbank CEO decries Japan's lack of (artificial) intelligence

Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son has launched a searing attack on Japan's lack of prowess when it comes to developments in artificial intelligence.

According to Reuters, the colourful exec took the opportunity during his company's annual supplier event to point out that "there are virtually no [Japanese AI startup] companies that can be called global number one unicorns.

"Until recently Japan was at the technological leading edge. In the most important current technology revolution – artificial intelligence – Japan has become a developing country," he said.

Masayoshi Son is very keen on AI, particularly artificial super intelligence (ASI). In a keynote speech at Mobile World Congress a few years ago, he predicted the arrival of ASI in the next 30 years.

It is this prediction that has informed some of the more eyebrow-raising of Son's recent strategic bets. These include the €29 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM, and the establishment of the $100 billion venture capital fund, the Softbank Vision Fund.

The latter has been busy investing in an eclectic range of startups – as well as more established companies like Nvidia and Uber – some of which are working on ways to apply AI to various industries, like automotive, healthcare, manufacturing and so-on.

It is worth noting that of the 82 companies in the Vision Fund's portfolio, none of them are headquartered in Japan. Most of the Asian companies it has invested in are located either in India or China.