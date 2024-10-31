What’s up with… Colt & Rivada, Ericsson, ETSI

In today’s industry news roundup: Colt to take its network into space with laser-based LEO partner; Ericsson sets its sights on programmable networks with 5G-Advanced software; ETSI has released new security guidelines for consumer IoT devices; and much more!

Colt Technology Services has partnered with Rivada Space Networks to provide a next-generation connectivity network. The first satellite launch is planned for 2025, with launch services provided by Lockheed Martin-owned Terran Orbital of the US, and commercial services planned to start in 2026. Rivada’s global, low-latency, point-to-point connectivity network, which the company is calling the “Outernet”, will consist of 600 low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites. It combines inter-satellite laser links with onboard processing to provide unique routing and switching capabilities to create an optical mesh network in space. This means that data stays in space from origin to destination, creating an ultra-secure satellite network offering end-to-end latencies that are said to be much lower than terrestrial fibre over similar long distances. And, of course, by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it becomes rather difficult for bad actors to intercept. “Rivada’s Outernet will offer a new alternative access option for us to deliver the robust, secure, and scalable solutions that our customers expect from us,” said Buddy Bayer, chief operating officer of Colt Technology Services. “The opportunities for leveraging this global B2B [business-to-business] access solution are vast. By partnering with Rivada, Colt’s powerful global digital infrastructure expands across the terrestrial, subsea, and now low-earth orbit domains. We can truly provide our valued customers with extraordinary connections.” Rivada Space Networks was founded in 2022 by Declan Ganley, chairman and CEO, and is based in Munich. The company is somewhat coy about its investors, but an article in the German Handelsblatt newspaper this summer suggested that Rivada has attracted €10bn in pre-order commitments from 113 potential customers, along with cash from 70 investors that include a Middle-East sovereign wealth fund and an internet billionaire whose name is not Musk… “In the digital economy, the security and resilience of communications is becoming increasingly important,” added Ganley. “The Outernet allows satellites to go beyond their traditional role of ‘gap-filler’ and as a fully interconnected orbital network, which delivers highly secure connectivity anywhere on the planet, it is rapidly becoming the infrastructure of choice for secure data communications.” You can read all about Rivada’s ambitions in the telco sector here.

Ericsson has unveiled seven 5G-Advanced software products that it says will elevate performance, enhance user experience, and drive revenue growth and operational efficiency for its communications service provider (CSP) customers. The new radio access network (RAN) software capabilities are based on open network architectures, AI, automation and intent-driven networks, and will help develop programmable networks, the company said. “With our 5G-Advanced software, we are empowering service providers to move more rapidly towards high-performing programmable networks and achieve their business objectives,” explained Mårten Lerner, head of product area networks at Ericsson. “By leveraging these new software products, we are not only raising the bar on connectivity but also paving the way for innovative applications and services that will transform industries and improve lives around the world.” Ericsson says its software suite “is compatible” with Open RAN, as well as cloud RAN and purpose-built RAN, and that it also builds on earlier launches of 5G-Advanced capabilities, such as critical internet of things (IoT) and Ericsson reduced capability (RedCap). The vendor assembled a string of customer quotes as endorsements: “By integrating these cutting-edge solutions, we can enhance our network performance and achieve operational efficiencies, all with the goal of better serving our customers,” said Rob Soni, VP of RAN Technology at AT&T. “As we continue to invest in and elevate our network for our customers, Ericsson’s advanced and innovative 5G technology will play an important role in that going forward,” said Kent Wu, Optus vice president of access network strategy, planning and quality. “Together with Ericsson, we’re spearheading the development and adoption of 5G-Advanced with capabilities like L4S, 5G RedCap, and up to six-carrier aggregation,” added John Saw, EVP and chief technology officer at T-Mobile. And Sri Amirthalingam, wireless engineering executive at Telstra, rounded out the support by saying that “the new 5G-Advanced software announced here by our key partner Ericsson... is both timely and welcome for our ambitions and the industry overall.” The new software products will be commercially available by the first quarter of 2025 as software subscriptions. Read more.

ETSI has released new guidelines outlining high-level security provisions for consumer IoT devices. They are designed to support stakeholders involved in the development and manufacturing of such devices, providing a flexible framework to innovate while ensuring a baseline level of security. The document emphasises outcome-focused provisions, steering clear of overly prescriptive measures and allowing organisations the freedom to tailor security solutions for specific products. “Consumers are increasingly dependent on connected devices for secure transactions, making it crucial for manufacturers to earn that trust – prioritising security by design,” said Jan Ellsberger, director general of ETSI. “These guidelines aim to address the most significant vulnerabilities and I am confident that they help create a safer IoT ecosystem, so long as we remain vigilant – knowing full well that this work is never ‘done’.” The document encompasses a wide array of consumer IoT devices, including smart home assistants, connected appliances, health trackers. It also considers the unique resource constraints that these devices may face, such as limited processing power and energy supply. But, ETSI pointed out, while these guidelines will significantly enhance security measures for consumer IoT devices, they are not a panacea for all cybersecurity challenges. Read more.

Telecoms infrastructure provider Cellnex has announced the new phase in its partnership with network operator, Netmore, to enhance the UK’s low-power wide area network coverage (LoRaWAN). The collaboration will see the installation of LoRaWAN gateways on Cellnex UK’s existing streetwork sites. “By leveraging our approach to sustainable asset-sharing, we are not only facilitating the rollout of Netmore’s cutting-edge technology but we are also able to ensure efficient and targeted wireless coverage and capacity for its customers,” said Paul Stonadge, commercial director at Cellnex UK. Netmore was recently chosen by Yorkshire Water to replace 1.3 million water meters in one of Europe’s largest LoRaWAN projects. “Cellnex UK’s innovative method of repurposing street fixtures for network deployment and densification brings substantial value to Netmore as we continually seek ways to lower network delivery costs,” added Dominic Murphy, director of international network delivery at Netmore. “The cost efficiencies directly enhance the speed and scale at which we can integrate devices, such as smart water meters, into our network.”

NEC has collaborated with Cisco to deliver a new private 5G network solution to their customers, using an architecture that includes Cisco’s 5G SA Core and a Cloud Control Centre, together with the validated radio network and systems integration services provided by NEC, making the solution ready for market. A demonstration facility and lab at NEC enable customers to prove the end-to-end solutions and validate use cases in industries, such as logistics, warehousing, event venues and airport management and operation. “The needs for modernised architecture in 5G have steadily enhanced our partnership with Cisco, leading us to this next level,” said Hideyuki Ogata, senior executive professional of NEC’s Global Network Division. “Together with NEC, we are creating a powerful force to drive digital transformation and innovation across multiple sectors, and support the critical changes needed in networking infrastructure to carry the internet into the next decade,” added Masum Mir, senior vice president and general manager of provider mobility at Cisco.

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has “graduated” the Metaverse Ready Network Project Group (MRN PG) following the publication of three new collaborative technical reports that define a QoE-QoS (quality-of-experience-quality-of-service) measurement framework, real-time volumetric video and short-form video use cases. The MRN PG was first created two years ago to define requirements and methods for measuring end-to-end quality of experience (QoE). It has since evolved to cover QoE for short-form videos and its bigger cousin – real-time immersive telepresence. This, says the TIP group, is a perfect fit for the “metaverse”, blending advanced technology, such as volumetric video with fast, scalable networks to create interactive digital spaces. The hope is that this lets people meet, socialise, work and explore in a way that feels closer to real-life interactions than traditional video calls. Needless to say, this requires a strong network to handle the large amounts of data and devices capable of delivering high-quality, immersive content. Whether or not we get there anytime soon though remains to be seen.

– The staff, TelecomTV