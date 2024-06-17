UK fibre altnets merge to gain greater scale

One of Britain’s most promising competitive fibre access network operators, Netomnia, is at the centre of the UK broadband sector’s latest consolidation deal, having announced its plan to merge with another fibre network builder, vowel-free Brsk.

Wholesale operator Netomnia always looked like a decent bet for at least medium-term survival in the UK’s overcrowded fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks sector because it had strong financial backing and an experienced, focused and capable CEO in the form of Jeremy Chelot, who has been active in the UK’s high-speed broadband market for almost a decade.

Netomnia, along with its retail fibre broadband sister company YouFibre, has raised £795.5m in various forms of financing in little more than three years, including £147.5m of debt financing in March this year and £295m in April 2022.

Its main investors have been DigitalBridge, Soho Square Capital and Advencap, the last of which has also been backing Brsk. According to the two operators, they have attracted £1.3bn in investment between them to date and have so far invested £300m of debt funding to reach 1.5 million ready-for-service premises with their fibre infrastructure. Between them they have 140,000 paying customers (about two-thirds of which are YouFibre customers). Both DigitalBridge and Advencap have pledged to invest further in the combined company.

“The additional capital from our investors and support from our lenders is a powerful endorsement of our vision and ability to execute at the highest level,” stated Chelot in the merger announcement.