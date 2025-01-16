FTTP uptake biggest challenge for Europe’s telcos – ING

That revenue growth number is not exactly jaw-dropping, but that’s mainly because there’s a lack of cutting-edge services attracting higher levels of spending, especially as 5G hasn’t (yet) delivered the sales uptick that many in the industry had hoped for, as we’ve noted previously – see No wonder telcos are bitter about 5G.

“So far, new 5G services have not really turned into new revenue streams – although fixed wireless access (FWA) products and some internet of things (IoT) solutions could be considered exceptions. We expect the biggest revenue uplift from 5G to come after 2025, as not all companies have a 5G core network,” noted the ING analysts, somewhat hopefully. Some new services might come to market this year, related to private networks, telco APIs, gaming and AI, but “we now expect most new 5G business models only to come in 2026.”

And there are challenges too with fibre broadband, but not because of the lack of availability – in recent years, network operators across most of Europe have invested heavily in laying fibre to homes and businesses, with fibre penetration rates expected to exceed 90% in 2028 across European Union member states and the UK, up from 66% last year.

The problem is, despite its widespread availability, that the uptake of fibre broadband services is lagging, leaving the telcos with fallow infrastructure.

“The most important challenge for telecoms currently is not the fibre rollout itself, but rather increasing the rather disappointing take-up rate. In 2023, just over half of all households in the EU27 and UK opted for a fibre connection when it was available,” according to the FTTH Council Europe.

“Given the sizeable investments in networks, this number needs to increase quicker. However, we think this will prove difficult,” noted the ING team, as non-fibre broadband services (cable, xDSL) are proving good enough to meet users’ needs, and shifting from one provider to another is a hassle for consumers. As a result, the ING analysts expect the FTTP take-up rate to only increase slowly and reach 65% in 2028: That creates a bigger problem for fibre-only broadband network operators, especially the smaller altnets that don’t have alternative services to take to market.

The ING team’s extensive report also tackles some of the suggestions made by Draghi in his report for the European Commission, noting that he rightly pointed out that the sector could do with some assistance to help ensure a strong regional telecom sector. The report’s authors analyse the various suggestions made by Draghi in some detail, and agree that a “level playing field” is needed with the big tech firms, but the one they strongly oppose is the suggestion that cross-border M&A activity could help strengthen Europe’s digital landscape.

“The argument that mergers will create stronger European telecom players sounds good in theory, as larger companies benefit from economies of scale. They have more means to invest in R&D and have procurement benefits. But in practice, benefits have not always been delivered, as the recent break-up of Vodafone shows,” the analysts explained. “Even if consolidation happens, the benefits remain questionable. As history shows, to manage their operations in many countries, multinational telecom operators must establish a strong local presence. This facilitates local marketing efforts but reduces economies of scale. Also, scale economies are often achieved through other means, such as outsourcing (with the drawback of making the company dependent on the outsourcing partner).

“Will cross-border mergers promote the technological innovation Europe needs? In its current state, this part of the report fails to answer that question and does not offer a comprehensive solution to the current 5G investment gap with Asian countries,” noted the report.

That makes sense, but it won’t stop the clamour from certain quarters of the industry.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV