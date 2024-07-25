Bakti plans 630 new cell towers to connect Indonesia’s most isolated regions

Indonesia’s Telecommunications and Information Accessibility Agency (Bakti) has set an ambitious goal to complete the construction of 630 base transceiver stations (BTS) in remote and challenging areas by the end of 2024.

These regions are characterised by inhospitable geographical conditions and low security levels, making them particularly difficult for infrastructure providers to access and develop. The initiative aims to bring essential communication services to some of Indonesia’s most isolated communities, transforming lives and opening up new opportunities for economic growth.

Yulis Widyo Marfiah, acting director of telecommunications and information services at Bakti, highlighted the complexities involved. “The security and geographic conditions in eastern Indonesia, particularly Papua, are the main challenges in completing this infrastructure work,” she stated, cited by Indonesia’s national news agency Antara.

To help overcome these obstacles, Bakti has forged partnerships with key stakeholders, including the Indonesian Armed Forces and the National Police. These collaborations are crucial for ensuring the security and smooth development of BTS in these challenging regions.

However, such support comes with limitations. “Military support for security is limited due to their priorities,” Marfiah explained, pointing to the delicate balance between national security concerns and infrastructure development needs.

The initiative is part of Indonesia’s broader efforts to improve connectivity across its vast archipelago, the largest in the world, particularly in underdeveloped regions. By extending telecom infrastructure to these remote areas, the government aims to reduce disparities in access to information and communication technologies, potentially catalysing economic development and improving public services, such as education and healthcare.

According to this policy analysis, in recent years, issues with Bakti, ICT infrastructure programmes and overlapping local regulations have affected the ease of doing business in the telecommunications sector and have hampered ICT developments in underdeveloped regions.

The analysis highlights that practices at the local government level, such as unclear fees and complicated procedures for local levies and permits, further hinder ICT infrastructure development. These factors collectively contribute to the digital divide, which is particularly evident in eastern regions such as East Nusa Tenggara and Papua, where ICT development index scores range from 3.35 to 5 out of 10 – significantly lower than more developed areas such as Jakarta and Yogyakarta.

- Joana Bagano, Contributing Editor, TelecomTV